Government Cheese, the release date of the new comedy series starring David Oyelowo has been revealed

A new comedy TV series entitled Government Cheese is coming to Apple TV+, set in 1969 and starring David Oyelowo (Selma, Lawmen: Bass Reeves), who is also executive producer. Here are the first previews on the cast, plot and release date of the series.

The cast of the series

Alongside Oyelowo, Simone Missick, Jahi Di’Allo Winston and Evan Ellison star in the series from creators Paul Hunter and Aeysha Carr. The cast also includes Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo), Jeremy Bobb (The Continental), Louis Cancelmi (The Irishman), Julien Heron (Baskets), Djilali Rez-Kallah (“My Hero”), Louis Ferreira (Stargate Universe), Thomas Beaudoin (Hubert & Fanny), Kyle Mac (The Boys) with John Ortiz (Bad Monkey) and Adam Beach (Smoke Signals).

Produced by Apple Studios and MACRO Television Studios, Government Cheese is written, executive produced and co-produced by Paul Hunter and Aeysha Carr. Hunter also directs and Oyelowo, in addition to being the protagonist, is an executive producer under his Yoruba Saxon banner. The series is also executive produced by Charles D. King and Marta Fernandez for MACRO Television Studios. Ali Brown is executive producer for Ventureland.

What Government Cheese is about

Government Cheese is a surrealist comedy set in the 1969 San Fernando Valley that tells the story of the Chambers, an eccentric family pursuing ambitious and seemingly unattainable dreams, beautifully detached from the reality of the world around them. When Hampton Chambers (Oyelowo) is released from prison, the long-awaited family reunion doesn’t go as he planned. In his absence, Hampton’s wife Astoria (Missick) and sons Einstein (Ellison) and Harrison (Di’Allo Winston) have formed an unconventional family unit, and Hampton’s return throws their world into chaos.

When Government Cheese comes out

The TV series will be released on Apple TV+ from Wednesday 16 April with the first four episodes of the ten total followed by a weekly episode, until 28 May.