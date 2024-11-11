Grey’s Anatomy 21 on Disney+: trailer, plot, cast and release date

And we return to Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital in Seattle. Season number 21 of. arrives on Disney+ Grey’s Anatomythe ABC medical drama created by Shonda Rhimes which made serial history. Here’s everything you need to know to prepare properly for the new chapter.

Grey’s Anatomy 21, the trailer

Grey’s Anatomy 21, the cast

The cast of the 21st season consists of Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson James Pickens Jr, Kevin McKidd, Caterina Scorsone, Camilla Luddington, Jason George, Kim Raver, Chris Carmack, Anthony Hill, Alexis Floyd, Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Niko Terho. Sophia Bush is also expected to join the cast for the new season. Among the applicants, however, there are Scott Speedman, Debbie Allen, Natalie Morales, Kali Rocha, Jaicy Elliot, Dianne Doan, Floriana Lima and Michael Thomas Grant. Among the guests is Jesse Williams. The farewells of Midori Francis and Jake Borelli have been announced.

Grey’s Anatomy 21, the plot

According to previews, Ellen Pompeo’s screen time as Meredith Grey, busy fighting for her Alzheimer’s research, will be at least seven episodes. The 21st season of Grey’s Anatomy starts again immediately after the finale of the 20th, directly from the legal clash between Meredith and Catherine and the retaliatory dismissals. To this must be added great returns, farewells and secrets that should not be revealed.

Grey’s Anatomy 21, when it comes out on Disney+

Season 21 of Grey’s Anatomy debuts on Disney+ on November 21, 2024 with the first episode. There will be 18 episodes in total.