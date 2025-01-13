Harlem 3: trailer, plot and release date of the new season of “Sex & the City” in black

Two years after the second season, and over three years after the release of the first episodes, the TV series Harlem 3 returns to Prime Video, the third season of what is natural to define as the African-American version of Sex & the City. From the plot to the cast, from the release date to the trailer, here’s everything you need to know about the third season of Harlem.

What Harlem 3 is about

After the shocking cliffhanger in the finale of the second season, which left the audience on the edge of their seats, Harlem 3 will return to follow the lives of the four protagonist women, who are on the brink of change more than ever. Whether it involves being mothers, singles or sisters, whether it’s complicated careers or even more complicated family situations, our elegant and ambitious best friends will work to finally choose themselves above all else.

The cast of Harlem 3

The protagonists of the series are always the 4: Meagan Good is Camille, Grace Byers is Quinn, Shoniqua Shandai is Angie and Jerrie Johnson is Tye. The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Universal Television, a division of Universal studio Group, in association with Paper Kite Productions. Executive producers are Tracy Oliver, Amy Poehler, Kim Lessing, Dave Becky, Britt Matt, Pharrell Williams, Mimi Valdés.

When Harlem 3 comes out

The third season of Harlem releases on Thursday 23 January on Prime Video. In total, Harlem 3 consists of 6 episodes, two of which will be released each week.

The Harlem 3 trailer