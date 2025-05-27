Harry Potter, the series: the actors of Harry, Ron and Hermione were chosen

We knew that Harry Potter would become a TV series but now the name of the actors who will play the protagonists Harry, Ron and Hermione is also official. Almost everything is ready for the return of one of the most loved fantasy sagas from the public all over the world which for the first time is adapted for the small screen. What seemed only one hypothesis is reality not only with the confirmation by the Worner Bros Discovery of the serial adaptation of the Jkrowling franchise but also of its main cast.

According to the advances, there is talk of a serial adaptation with Francesca Gardiner as Showrunner and Mark Mylod as a director and executive producer together with the supervision of Jkrowling. The series will be faithful to the seven books by Harry Potter for a project that will hold the HBO and the cast for ten years. It was not, however, specified whether 10 seasons are made or if these remain seven, just like the books and come out over ten years.

But we enter more detail to understand what else we know about the Harry Potter TV series.

Harry Potter, the series: everything we know so far

According to when reported by the official press release of HBO Max, every season of the series dedicated to the history of Harry Potter will be faithful to the original books and will allow a new audience from all over the world to get to know his magical adventures. Jkrowling will also be involved in this serial project, the creator of Harry Potter who holds all the rights on novels and who will be executive producer of the series together with David Heyman, who has produced all the eight Harry Potter films but which, for now, is still in the negotiation phase.

The greatest curiosity, however, remains the one on the cast that, so far, has not been revealed. In fact, Hbo Max has announced that it will be revealed later but we can imagine that it will be composed of new actors ready to give a new face to the characters of Harry, Hermione, Ron, Agrid and all the others.

“We are delighted to give the public the opportunity to enter the world of Hogwarts in a totally new way” – finally concluded Casey Bloysm Chief of HBO -. Harry Potter is a true world cultural phenomenon and there is still a lot of love for this magical world. This series will go into each of the seven books, now, great classics, which fans have always continued to love over the years “.

Harry Potter, the series: who is in the cast

The actors who play the role of Harry, Ron and Hermione were chosen after auditions with over 30 thousand actors. And in the end Dominic McLaughlin were chosen to interpret Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton like Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout to play the role of Ron Weasley.

These three young actors will join the rest of the cast already made official and composed of: John Lithgow (“Conclave”, “The Crown”) in the role of Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer (“Mission: Impossible – The rendering of the accounts”, “The White Queen”) in the role of Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu (“I could destroy you”, “Gangs of London “) In the role of Severus Piton, Nick Frost (” Shaun of the Dead “) in the role of Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon (” Leopoldstadt “by Tom Stoppard) in the role of Quirinus Quirrell and Paul Whitehouse (” The Fast Show “) in the role of Argus Filch.

When the series on Harry Potter will come out and where to see it in Italy

For now we do not yet have an official release date of this series but we can imagine we can see it around 2026. In Italy, as often happens for HBO content, the series could be distributed by Sky and Now.