Harry Potter TV series, a black actor chosen for the role of Snape: it is already controversial

According to what the American magazine Variety confirmed, HBO would have chosen Paapa Essiedu for the role of Severus Snape (Severus Snape in the original version) in the TV series based on JK Rowling’s Harry Potter novels, currently still in the pre-production phase.

Thirty-four years old, known for having participated in Gans of London and for the leading role in Project Lazarus, Essiedu would therefore take the place that, in the films based on the literary saga, was played by the unforgettable Alan Rickman, who died 8 years ago. And even if HBO has not officially confirmed Essiedu’s choice for the part of Snape, the release of the news was enough to spark the first controversies.

What the Harry Potter series will be about

This is currently the official synopsis of the series released by HBO (which is part of Warner Bros., the production company of the films about the boy wizard): “The series will be a faithful adaptation of the author and producer’s beloved Harry Potter book series executive JK Rowling. The series will introduce a new cast leading a new generation of fandom, full of fantastic details and beloved characters of Harry Potter fans who have loved for over twenty-five years. Each season will bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to a new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and beloved films will remain at the heart of the franchise and available to watch around the world.”

The controversy over the choice of Paapa Essiedu

As we were saying, the first reactions from Harry Potter fans to the possible choice of Essiedu for the role of Professor Snape-Snape have already arrived. In fact, on social media there is no shortage of comments among those who are doubtful and annoyed by this casting choice.

The controversy mainly has to do with the fact that the British actor has black skin. An element in contrast with the literary description of Snape, who according to what Rowling wrote is a tall and thin man, with yellowish skin, a long and hooked nose, long, black, straight and greasy hair.

The choice to entrust the part to a black actor is considered yet another forcing that film and TV series producers make in casting adaptations of literary works, in the name of the so-called “cancel culture” or the “woke” feeling . Previously similar controversies had in fact been recorded, among others, for the live action remake of The Little Mermaid, for that of Snow White and also for The Rings of Power and its black elf.