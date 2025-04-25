"Heads of state on the run": trailer, plot and release date of the Action Comedy with John Cena and Idris Elba

After Ricky Stanicky and Freelance, he arrives on first video heads of state (original title Heads of State), a new Action Comedy film with the now ex wrestler John dinner, here together with a co -star like Idris Elba and a cast full of stars. Here are all the advances on plot, cast and release date, and also the official trailer of the film.

The plot of heads of state on the run

In this comedy full of action, the President of the United States (played by John Cena) and the British Prime Minister (played by Idris Elba) must put aside their rivalry to thwart a global conspiracy and save the world – always if they manage to work together.

In the comedy action of state of state on the run, the English prime minister Sam Clarke (Idris Elba) and the US president Will Derringer (John Cena) have a not exactly friendly relationship, but indeed a real rivalry under everyone’s eyes that risks jeopardizing the “special relationship” among their countries. But when they become the goal of a powerful and ruthless foreign opponent – who proves more than at the height of the security forces of the two leaders – they will be forced to rely on the only two people who can really trust: themselves. Aided by the brilliant agent of the Em6 Noel Bisset (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), they will have to escape and be able to work together long enough to thwart a global conspiracy that threatens the entire free world.

It is an international adventure that mixes explosive action and sharp jokes and that will drag the public into an adrenaline journey around the world.

The film alternates with dynamic action sequences and acrobatics at a good dose of nostalgia, which looks to the charm of the 90s and the golden era of the Buddy-Action comedies.

The cast of the film

Head of state on the run is directed by Ilya Naishuller, the Hardcore director! And I am nobody, with the script of Josh Appelbaum & André Nemec and Harrison Query on a subject of Harrison Query.

The film boasts a stellar cast that includes Idris Elba, John Cena, Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Citadel), Carla Gugino (Gunpowder Milkshake), Jack Quaid (Hughie of The Boys), Stephen Root (Barry), Sarah Niles, Richard Coyle and Paddy Considine (the legendary King Viserys of House of The Dragon). John Cena and Idris Elba therefore return to work together after The Suicide Squad – Suicidal Mission, but this time they will not try to kill each other … probably.

When heads of state comes out on the run

Head of state escapes all over the world on first videos on Wednesday 2 July 2025.

The trailer of heads of state on the run

