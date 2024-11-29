Here comes “climate leave”: four days of paid leave in case of extreme events

A “paid weather leave” of up to four days to allow workers to avoid traveling during weather emergencies. The measure was approved by the government led by the socialist Pedro Sanchez a month after the floods that killed at least 224 people in the Valencia region.

After the catastrophic rains on October 29, several companies came under fire for ordering employees to continue working despite the national weather agency issuing a national red alert. The companies argued that they were not adequately informed by national authorities, who sent out late telephone warnings during the deadly floods that hit the country.

Climate leave to avoid risks for workers

The new measure aims to prevent workers from having to “take risks” when a climate emergency is underway, Labor Minister Yolanda Díaz told the public broadcaster Rtve.If emergency authorities raise the alarm about a risk, “the worker must refrain from going to work,” Díaz said.

Once the four days have passed, employees can resort to a reduced working day. This mechanism already exists for emergencies, the government said. The Iberian legislation was inspired by a similar law in force in Canada. “In the face of climate denialism from the right, the Spanish government is committed to green policies,” Díaz stressed.

Rising costs from more frequent and severe flooding

By 2050, the cost of extreme weather events could double. The data were released by Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo. The government has confirmed the allocation of 2.3 billion euros in new aid for flood victims. Extreme precipitation is more widespread due to the intensification of human-caused climate change.

A phenomenon that is widespread throughout much of the world, but which has undergone a sudden acceleration in Europe. This is because warmer air can hold more water vapor. As a result, floods have become more frequent and severe, the devastating effects of which are influenced by human factors, such as the existence of flood defenses and poor use of the land, which is excessively concreted or not cared for in its natural areas.

The responsibilities of Spanish politicians during the floods

All but eight of Spain’s flood victims were in Valencia, where conservative regional president Carlos Mazón admitted mistakes had been made. However, the governor refused to resign, despite street protests, claiming that the system was not ready to react in the face of the unprecedented and “apocalyptic” scale of the flood.

The Spanish disaster also became the subject of a fierce clash in Brussels, where the main accusations were made by the Spanish People’s Party against the Vice President of the European Commission Teresa Ribera, who at that time still held the role of Minister for Ecological Transition in Spain . Two weeks after the October 29 floods, torrential rains again hit parts of Spain, forcing 3,000 people to evacuate their homes in Malaga.