High flight prices at Christmas 2025, +900% compared to normal fares: the most affected routes

Buy i flights today for the Christmas period costs consumers up to 900% more than usual. This is what Codacons communicated in recent days in a press release. The association also announces that it has submitted a report to the Antitrust, the Ministry of Transport and Enac regarding the excessive and worrying increase in prices, which sees figures approaching 200 euros for a single route.

The Codacons has compared the minimum fare available today to leave on December 23rd and the minimum fare to undertake the same route on January 13th. The movements most affected are those from the North towards the major islands, Sicily and Sardinia.

Let’s see which routes have suffered the greatest increase in prices.