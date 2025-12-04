High flight prices at Christmas 2025, +900% compared to normal fares: the most affected routes

Buy i flights today for the Christmas period costs consumers up to 900% more than usual. This is what Codacons communicated in recent days in a press release. The association also announces that it has submitted a report to the Antitrust, the Ministry of Transport and Enac regarding the excessive and worrying increase in prices, which sees figures approaching 200 euros for a single route.
The Codacons has compared the minimum fare available today to leave on December 23rd and the minimum fare to undertake the same route on January 13th. The movements most affected are those from the North towards the major islands, Sicily and Sardinia.
Let’s see which routes have suffered the greatest increase in prices.
- The most affected is trafficking Milan-Palermo which shows an increase in the 900%. The ticket for this route on December 23rd currently costs a minimum of 170 euros, while the same route for January 13th costs a minimum of 17 euros.
- In second place we always find a move from North to Sicily, by flight Milan-Catania which leads to an increase in the price +790%with a minimum of 178 euros for December 23rd against a minimum of 20 euros for January 13th
- Flights from Rome to Sicily also experience a surge, with the route Rome-Catania which sees an increase in +758%from 17 to 146 euros on the same dates mentioned above.
- Again from Rome, the flight Rome-Palermo sees an increase in 616%from 18 to 129 euros.
- Finally, Sardinia is also affected by these increases, with flights Milan-Cagliari which increases by +350% (from 18 to 81 euros) and the route Rome-Palermo which increases by +182%.