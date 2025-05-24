History and characteristics of Roland Garros, the famous tennis tournament that is held in France

THE’Open of France of tennis, the Roland Garrosdisputed every year a Paris And it is, in chronological order during the year, the second of the 4 tournaments of the Grand Slam. This year the competition on the fields in battle of the Stade “Roland Garros”, which gives its name to the tournament as a whole, will take place from 25 May to 8 June 2025. The Open of France guarantees the participants rich prizes both in terms of points and money. The tournament has existed since 1891, but the structure has changed several times. In 1925 he took on a dimension international And in 1968 it became “Open”That is, he admitted to participate in the professionals. The tennis player who won the Roland Garros several times is the Spaniard Rafael Nadalwhich triumphed 14 times between 2005 and 2022, but over the years Italian tennis players have also achieved some successes, both in the male and female fields.

What is Roland Garros

THE’Open of Francealso known as International of France O Roland Garros, is one of the 4 Grand Slam tournaments together with the Australian Open, the Wimbledon tournament and the US Open. It is played every year between May and June on beaten ground fields. It is the most prestigious tournament that is played on this surface, more “slow” than the fields in synthetic (used at the US Open and Australian Open) and in grass (Wimbledon), and favorable for the Fondo game game. Tennis players accustomed to serve and volleyball (i.e. to carry out powerful services and then get to the net immediately), or who still prefer the game game, generally find themselves in difficulty.

Roland Garros provides for men’s and female singular competitions, male double, female and mixed. All games are played at Stade Roland Garrosthe Circuit of Campi di Paris, named after the famous aviator who lost his life during the First World War. The main field, called Court Philippe Chatriercan accommodate up to 15 000 spectators.

Court Philippe Chartrier in 2007



How much tennis players to Roland Garros earn

Like the other Grand Slam tournaments, Roland Garros has a rich prize pool, which in 2025 exceeded the figure of 56,000,000 euros. The winners of the singular tournaments, both male and female, get the sum of 2,550,000 million Euro, finalists 1,275,000 euros. The only participation, with elimination in the first round, guarantees a prize of 78,000 euros. In the double, the figures earned are lower: 590,000 euros for the victory; 17,500 for simple participation. The prizes are higher than those of 2024 and make Roland Garros one of the most profitable tennis tournaments, although the sums available to the players are lower than those of Wimbledon and Us Open.

Roland Garros, of course, also guarantees many points for ATP (male) and WTA (female) rankings: the winner earns 2000 points, the finalists 1300 and the other participants a number of gradually lower, up to only 10 points for those who are eliminated in the first round. The number of points assigned is the same as the other Grand Slam tournaments.

Official logo of the Open of France, one of the four Grand Slam of tennis.



The history of the tournament: the origins and the first years

Roland Garros was born in 1891, But it originally did not yet have the current name and was played with a different formula. The first edition took place in Paris on the fields of Racing Club of Francea multi -sports club, and lasted only one day. The only event scheduled was the male singular, which was attended by five tennis players. In the following years the female singular were introduced, which was played for the first time in 1897, and the various double tournaments. Until 1924, however, the tournament was reserved for French players; It only became international in 1925 In 1928 the tournament was played for the first time to Stade Roland Garrosbuilt the previous year to host the final of the Davis Cup. Since then, the tournament has taken on the name of “Roland Garros”, used first in an informal way and then officially adopted. In the 1930s, when the concept of Grand Slam (i.e. when the main tournaments of Australia, France, the United Kingdom and the United States affirmed themselves as the most prestigious in the world), the Parisian tournament immediately entered to be part of it.

Fields of the Racing Club of Paris in the 90s of the 19th century.



Roland Garros from the Second World War to “Era Open”

During the Second World War, when Paris was occupied by the Nazis, the fields of Roland Garros became a place of detention for opponents. The tournament was not played and in its place a championship reserved for French players was held, today not considered valid. Roland Garros reborn in 1946. Until 1968, however, it was reserved for amateursbecause tennis was divided into two large groups: the amateur one, which participated in the Grand Slam tournaments, and the professional one. The distinction has been overcome since 1968, when the“Era Open” of tenniswhich still lasts. Roland Garros was the first Grand Slam tournament to become “open”, that is, open to all. Since then the tournament has always played and gained enormous prestige.

The statistics of the victories and the results of Italian tennis players

The tennis player who has won Roland Garros several times is Rafael Nadalwho triumphed in 14 editions between 2005 and 2022 Behind him appear the Swedish Bjorn Borgwith 6 successes between 1974 and 1981, and French Henry Cochetwith 5 wins between 1922 and 1932, before the Open era.

Rafael Nadal with the Roland Garros Trophy, a tournament won 14 times by the Spanish tennis player.



Among women, the greatest number of successes belongs to the American Chris Evertwho won the tournament 7 times between 1974 and 1986, followed by the German Steffi Grafwith 6 successes from 1987 to 1999, and from Australian Margaret Smith Courtwith 5 wins between 1962 and 1973.

Italian tennis players achieved few successes, but for many years Roland Garros was the Slam tournament in which they managed to be more competitive. In singular, the Italians got 4 winsthree male and one female: Nicola Pietrangeli he won the tournament in 1959 and 1960; Adriano Panatta in 1976; among women, Francesca Schiavone triumphed in 2010. Until the victory of Jannik Sinner At the 2024 Australian Open, Roland Garros was the only Grand Slam tournament won by Italian tennis players in the men’s field.