History and origins of Mother’s Day: because in Italy it is no longer celebrated on May 8th

The proposal to officially celebrate the maternal figure with the “Mother’s Day“, already celebrated by ancient times from Greek And Romansofficially dates back to mid -1800swhen the American pacifist Ann Reeves Jarvis He tried to bring together the Northist and South History Mothers after the Civil War, organizing for their opportunities for meeting. His daughter, at the beginning of the 1900s, made the party a custom until the President Thomas Woodrow Wilson did not officialize it for the Second Sunday of May. In Italy the merit of the introduction of this party is by the school manager Emma Lubian Missiaia who in 1956, in Brescia, decided to bring the party to his institute. The following year Don Otello Miglosi he proposed to observe the party also from a religious point of view: for some time the date chosen was theMay 8th and then, In 2001it was officially fixed by custom the Second Sunday of the monththis year falls on May 11th.

Mother’s Day has ancient origins: already i Greek he is Romans they celebrated the mother earth with Rites and celebrations. The Greeks dedicated to the figure of the mother one day a year, on the occasion of the celebrations of the Goddess Reamother of all gods. The Romans instead made the celebration coincide with the rites for Cybelesymbol of nature and mother of men and gods. Both these celebrations took place in springwhen nature awakens and reborn, as if to express the origin of life.

There Mother’s Day As we know it today, it originates in America, during the 60s of the800immediately after the Secession war (1861-1865): In this period, childhood mortality, especially in the countryside, is very high, due to the precarious conditions in which we lived in war and milk contamination. Precisely in this context, the pacifist Ann Reeves Jarvis He decides to organize opportunities for meeting such as picnics and celebrations between mothers who, during the war between Nordist and southerners, had been of different factions.

There female figureand in particular that maternalin those years he is considered of great importance in the pacification process, so much so that in 1870, Julia Ward Howe – Activist and poet – writes the Treaty “Mother’s Day Proclamation“who urges women, and in particular mothers, to take an active role. Ann Reeves Jarvis dies the May 9, 1905 and the awareness -raising actions for which they have beaten bring his own daughter Anna to propose, in 1908, A real partywhich is set on May 10, near the day of the death of Ann Reeves Jarvis.

From that moment on, the celebration begins to take hold with considerable success, until the President Woodrow Wilson to formalize the party in 1914. The date is established, by custom, the Second Sunday of Mayso as to remember the first promoter of this initiative. Anna will fight for a long time for Avoid commercial exploitation from the Mother’s Dayremembering why his mother wanted to bring attention to the maternal figure in his role of harmonizationability to understanding and approach even in moments of difficulty.

Mother’s Day in Italy

Emma Lubian Missiaiathe director of the Civic School “Angela Contini“Of Brescia, he decided in 1952 to also introduce the party that is so successful in America in Italy for Italy celebrate and enhance the maternal role. Emma is of German origins and, in Germany, The party has been celebrated since 1923: the manager realizes the profound benefit that can potentially bring attention to the maternal figure, especially after the warperiod in which we deal with a profound reconstruction of the Italian social and cultural fabric. Initially, he finds around him several resistance, especially from colleagues and colleagues, but then manages to assert himself: the mayor of Brescia approves the party, and supports Missiaia with the contribution of the Municipality. The first celebration is proper to theMay 8th: The mothers of the Contini Institute is given a red rose together with a small gift from the students. Emma receives dozens of enthusiastic letters On the part of mothers and school and school, recently found.

Letter from 1956 in which we thank Emma Lubian Missiaia for celebrating Mother’s Day. Credit: Federica Pacella, via Wikimedia Commons



Mother’s Day dates: May 8th or second Sunday of the month

In the 1957 Don Otello Miglosiparish priest in the Assisi area, proposes to celebrate mother not only as a fundamental figure in the family and in society, but also for his religious value and of strong spiritual and interconfectional value. May is also the Marian monthwhich sees the Madonna as a maternal figure par excellence.

The date, initially set for May 8th – both for the first celebration in Brescia, and for the religious concomitance with the celebration Rosario di Pompeii – In 2001 it became a feast officially of custom the Second Sunday of the month.

In 1958 the festival became a civil anniversary also by the will of Senator Raul Zaccarithen mayor of Bordighera, in Liguria: Zaccari, in addition to bringing the celebrations to his city, presents a bill for institutionalize the party. The proposal is not accepted: just last year, in 2024, the drawing was reappeared both for the Mother’s Day that for the father’s.