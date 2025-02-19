History of my family, the cast presents the characters of the series

Culture

History of my family, the cast presents the characters of the series

It is available on Netflix History of my family. The series tells the last day of view of Fausto (Eduardo Scarpetta) which represents the end of a path and but also the beginning of something new and unpredictable. A legacy made of emotions, memories, of bonds destined to resist time.
The cast is full of faces known to the general public: in addition to the same Scaritta there are Massimiliano Caiazzo, Vanessa Scalera and Antonio Gargiulo. We met them to talk about the series and their characters.

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
History of my family, the cast presents the characters of the series
Near Santorini there is an underwater volcano: history and characteristics of the Kolumbo
Prepare the handkerchiefs for “history of my family” on Netflix