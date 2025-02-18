History of my family: the complete cast of the Netflix series

Misunderstandings and bickering, surprises and responsibilities: the protagonists of the new Netflix series “History of my family” give life to a wide range of emotions, generated by the imminent disappearance of Fausto, a young man who before leaving his loved ones has more than Something to say (and to teach). We discover, in this special, the characters of the series, available from February 19, 2025 on Netflix.

The plot of the series

Fausto has always lived life with an almost brazen lightness, with the passion of those who know that every day it is an opportunity to grasp without hesitation. The series tells its last day of life, which at the same time represents the end of a path and the beginning of something new and unpredictable, a legacy made of emotions, memories, of ties destined to resist time. The narrative traces the history of his imperfect family, chaotic as authentic. Fausto leaves behind an unbridgeable void, but he also has a mission: to bring together those who have been closest to him and transform them into a team capable of taking care of his children, Libero and Ercole. Lucia, the determined and affectionate mother; Valerio, the brother with whom he shared joys and clashes; Mary, inseparable friend and confidant; Demetrio, the ally of a thousand adventures. He calls them together as a sort of “fantastic four”, entrusting them with a task that seems too great for anyone, but that nobody can refuse. To guide them will be his vocal messages, a sort of emotional testament that will scan their path between ups and downs, laughter and tears. The road will be far from simple. But let’s find out, in detail the faces that pola are this intense story of life:

Fausto (played by Eduardo Scarpetta)

Lucia (played by Vanessa Scalera)

Valerio (played by Massimiliano Caiazzo)

Maria (played by Cristiana dell’Anna)

Sara (played by Gaia Weiss)

Demetrio (played by Antonio Gargiulo)

Sergio (played by Filippo Gili)

Libero (played by Jua Leo Migliore) and Ercole (played by Tommaso Guidi)

Valeria (played by Aurora Giovinazzo)

The trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Pmkr9lwlo