History of my family: where the Netflix series was shot, all locations

On February 19th on Netflix one of the most anticipated television products of our early 2025. We are talking about “History of my family”, a six -episode series that follows Fausto, a man who has hours counted but who does not want to leave the his children without a safe network. Thus gathers his extended family and entrusts them with the most difficult task: to remain united, despite old wounds and resentments never dormant. Let’s go into this expected project and let’s find out what are the places that frame the narrative.

History of my family: the plot

The story follows Fausto’s last day of life. At the center of everything, an atypical family: a ramshackle but deeply loved clan, to whom Fausto entrusts unexpected responsibilities. A story imbued with contagious joy, overwhelming passion and an unconditional love for his children, but also the chronicle of a totalizing affection that reaches a breaking point, a crucial and dramatic moment. It is the story of individuals capable of colossal errors and small acts of everyday heroism. In a context that sees the worst of people emerge, Fausto tries to give his best.

History of my family: where it was shot

The series is produced by Palomar (a mediawan group company), was written by Filippo Gravino in collaboration with Elisa Dondi and directed by Claudio Cupellini. The production did not offer many details on the places of filming, but we know that they were mainly held in different locations in Campania and Rome, with particular attention to the town of Valmontone. Located about 40 kilometers south-east of Rome, it is a location that has among its points of interest the Palazzo Doria-Pamphilj and the Collegiate Collegiate of Santa Maria dell’Assunta.

History of my family: the cast

The varied cast of “History of my family” includes: Eduardo Scarpetta (Fausto), Vanessa Scalera (interpreter of Lucia), Massimiliano Caiazzo (Valerio), Cristiana Dell’Anna (Maria) and Antonio Gargiulo (Demetrio), Jua Leo Migliore ( Libero), Tommaso Guidi (Ercole), Aurora Giovinazzo (Valeria).

The trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Pmkr9lwlo