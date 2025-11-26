Hong Kong, fire in a residential complex, skyscrapers on fire and 12 dead: there was work in progress

The huge fire broke out in the Wang Fuk Court residential complex in Hong Kong. Credit: Reuters



There was a huge fire in the residential complex of Wang Fuk Courta Hong Kong (China). According to local authorities, the fire broke out around 2.50pm (local time, 07:50 in Italy), involving several skyscrapers where they were underway renovation works. The building is located in the neighborhood of Tai Po – in the north-eastern part of Hong Kong – which alone has a population of approx 300,000 inhabitants.

As reported by Reutersthe flames would have extended quickly in more towers burning the bamboo scaffoldingcausing high columns of black smoke that the firefighters are still trying to tame. The rescue team said that at least 12 people lost their lives – including a firefighter –, while two tenants were seriously injured, but the death toll continues to rise. Meanwhile, rescue operations are still ongoing, with dozens of fire engines and ambulances lined up along the road.

The causes of the fire have not yet been clarified by the police: the available images show imposing columns of smoke involving almost the entire structure. The authorities brought the alarm at level 5the maximum expected for this type of emergency.

An image of the fire that broke out in the residential complex located in the Tai Po district, in Hong KongCredit: @ECiocu, Via X.



The Wang Fuk Court is composed with 8 towers of 31 floors each and hosts approx 2,000 residential apartments. It is one of the many residential complexes in Hong Kong, one of the most densely populated areas in the world. For safety reasons, the Department of Transport closed a section of the highway, urging local people to “stay indoors, close doors and windows and remain calm”.

The article remains updated.