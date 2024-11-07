Hot Frosty – A Christmas Magic: plot and when the Netflix film comes out

“Hot Frosty – A Christmas Magic” is the new Netflix film ready to immerse the public in the Christmas atmosphere. The romantic comedy is directed by Jerry Ciccoritti from a screenplay by Russell Hainline and focuses on the story of a woman who, after losing her husband, tries to overcome her grief by immersing herself in the Christmas spirit of her small town. However, the encounter with a particular snowman is destined to radically change his life. Let’s discover together the plot, the cast and when “Hot Frosty – A Christmas Magic” comes out on Netflix.

Hot Frosty – Christmas magic: the plot

The plot of the film “Hot Frosty – A Christmas Magic” has as its protagonist Cathy, a young widow who tries to get her life back in hand. Driven by the arrival of the Christmas period, the woman tries to overcome the pain of the loss by throwing herself into work and keeping herself busy. One day, walking through the snowy streets of his town, he comes across a fascinating snowman with human features, which almost resembles a Greek statue. Struck by this vision, the protagonist exchanges a few words with the puppet and, before leaving, leaves him her scarf. Little does he know that this gesture will create magic that will bring the snowman to life and in the form of a beautiful man of flesh and blood. The paths of Cathy and the human puppet are destined to cross again: it will be this meeting that gives the woman new hope and warms her heart after so much pain. It’s a shame, however, that the magic is destined, sooner or later, to fade away.

Hot Frosty – Christmas magic: the cast

The main cast of “Hot Frosy: Christmas Magic” includes:

Lacey Chabert is the protagonist Cathy

Dustin Milligan is the Snowman

Sarah DeSouza-Coelho plays Nicole

Sophia Webster is Kady

Bobby Daniels is Chef Isaac

Jennie Esnard plays Diana

Christine Okuda Hara as Nancy

Janice Israeloff is finally Sheila

Hot Frosty – Christmas Magic: when it comes out on Netflix

The film “Hot Frosty – Christmas Magic” will be available on Netflix starting November 13th.