House of the Dragon 3, began the filming of the new season

Eight months after the release of the last episode of season 2, the filming of the third season of House of the Dragon, the fantasy saga, and blood of George RR Martin and set 200 years before the events mentioned in Game of Thrones, began in the United Kingdom. Here are the first advances on House of the Dragon 3, with interesting news in the cast.

The explanation of the House of the Dragon 2 ending

The cast of House of the Dragon 3

In 8 new episodes, the third season will see in the cast the return of: Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Soneya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jeffeon Hall, Matthew Needham, Tom Bennett, Kieran Bew, Kurt Egyiawan, Freddie Fox, Clinton Liberty, Gayle Rankin and Abubakar Salim.

The new entrances to the cast are Tommy Flanagan in the role of Ser Roderick Dustin and Dan Fogler in the role of Ser Torrhen Manderly. Already announced in the cast of the third season, however, James Norton in the role of Ormund Hightower.

The directors of the third season: Clare Kilner, Nina Lopez-Corrado, Andrij Parekh and Loni Perista. The credits of the third season: co-creator, showrunner and executive producer Ryan Condal; Co-creator and executive producer George RR Martin; Executive manufacturers Sara Hess, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Vince Gerardis, Davide Hancock, Philippa Goslett.

When House of the Dragon 3 comes out

There are still no officers for the release of the new season of House of the Dragon, if not a generic “soon”: certainly in Italy it will be available exclusively on Sky and streaming on Now simultaneously with the release in the USA.