How did Lidia Poet’s law 2 end? The summary to prepare for the new season

The wait is about to end, and “The Law of Lidia Poët” is preparing to return to Netflix with its final chapter, available from 15 April 2026. Before diving into the new episodes, however, it is worth retracing the events that closed the second season, complete with political intrigue, painful choices and a protagonist who is increasingly determined not to compromise.

“The law of Lidia Poet” is back with the last season: the trailer and when it comes out

The law of Lidia Poët 2, the explanation of the ending

The season finale of the previous season saw the Poët family celebrate Enrico’s electoral success, but Jacopo, increasingly distant from Turin, announces his departure for Rome with the intention of starting a political publishing project, a choice that leads him to a clash with Cesare Brusaferro.

Meanwhile, Marianna decides to break up with Paolo Marchisio, giving up a convenient marriage to follow her feelings, still linked to Lorenzo. A choice that ultimately reflects the spirit of Lidia herself. But it is on the investigative level that the story accelerates sharply. Prosecutor Fourneau reopens a case that seemed archived, finding new compromising elements that bring to light a network of conspiracies. Garrone’s arrest marks a decisive turning point: the man confesses the existence of a subversive plan, with an imminent attack against Prime Minister Agostino Depretis.

At this point Lidia and Jacopo come into play, managing to foil the attack at the last moment. The operation leads to the dismantling of the entire conspiracy, with excellent arrests and resignations: even the highest levels of power are shaken by a scandal.

The meaning of the ending

If the judicial case finds a solution, on a personal level there remains an unresolved issue. Jacopo, still tied to Lidia, understands, however, that she is not ready to share a life of compromises and stability. So he decides to leave for Rome anyway.

Their farewell is full of emotion: Lidia joins him, the two allow themselves one last moment together, sealed by a kiss that leaves every possibility open. But, despite everything, Jacopo gets on the train and leaves.

The final images show a different Lidia, more aware and determined. She doesn’t choose the simplest path, nor the one that would guarantee her immediate happiness. Instead, she decides to remain true to herself, continuing to fight for what she believes in, namely justice, independence and rights. And it is precisely from here that the third season of “The law of Lidia Poët” will start again.