How did summer holidays and the phenomenon of mass tourism originate?

The holidays summer are one of the most anticipated moments of the year, marking the period of break from work and daily routine to relax and dedicate oneself to tourism and holiday activities. But how was the mass tourism? If at first this activity was reserved only to members of the aristocracy or the upper middle class, with the invention of holidaysthat is, of the right to rest for workers, the phenomenon began to affect the entire population, spreading in Italy especially after the Second World War.

The birth of holidays and tourism

The term “tourism” was born between the 17th and 18th centuries and derives from French. It was initially linked to grand toura long-term journey undertaken by young European aristocrats for educational and cultural purposes. At that time, tourism was practiced by a small elite and was considered an integral part of their lifestyle, as it required financial resources and free time.

With the advent of industrial society, a distinction began to be made between working time and free time. The introduction of paid holidays represents one of the fundamental conquests of the workers’ movements of the 20th century. In many European countries, such as France, the paid holidays were established in the 1930s. These changes allowed the working classes to have opportunities for rest and recreation, contributing to the democratization of free time. Before then, travel was a prerogative of the wealthy classes: the only time not to work was the “sacred” time (marriage, religious holidays, etc.); therefore, travel and idleness were a possibility only for the aristocratic classes.

In Italy before the 1925 there was no law that guaranteed the right to holidays for workers. In 1925 It was established, however, that all workers would have the right to two weeks of vacation per year. Subsequently the number of vacation days increased.

With the end of World War II and theincreased mobility of people (trains, planes, ships, private cars) there was a strong development of tourism throughout the world. According to data from theUNWTOWorld Tourism Organization, between 1950-1975 Europe became the leading destination for arrivals (going from 16.8 million to 151.5 million).

In the 80s, the organized holiday: the overall duration of the holiday did not decrease (approximately 20-30 days per year) but it began to be spread out over the course of the year.

However, it was in the 90s that tourism became a essential good and it officially establishes itself as a mass phenomenon on a global level: this is how you travel for various reasons (art, entertainment, holidays, sports and so on).

How tourism has changed over time: some factors

The approach to travel and tourism has changed a lot over the course of various historical periods. Here are two concrete examples that have influenced its development:

Medical culture : it was very important in giving life to modern tourism (19th-20th century). Especially in the past (but not only) doctors recommended specific tourist stays to cure specific pathologies and this determined the influx of tourists to seaside or spa resorts. The fashion of bathing as a health activity it originated in England, with locations such as Brighton which became popular among the elite. Later, French beaches such as Nice And Cannes became popular destinations for the European aristocracy.

Some negative aspects of mass tourism

Mass tourism currently brings with it a series of negative aspects. Let’s list some of the main ones:

Relationship with locals : tourists often seek authentic experiences which, paradoxically, can transform local cultures into “commodities” for tourist consumption. This process, known as commodification can profoundly alter local cultures and economies. An extreme example is that of the Padaung women in Southeast Asia.

: tourists often seek authentic experiences which, paradoxically, can transform local cultures into “commodities” for tourist consumption. This process, known as can profoundly alter local cultures and economies. An extreme example is that of the Padaung women in Southeast Asia. Exploitation of resources : Mass tourism has significant impacts on local economies, often generating significant revenues. However, it can also cause overcrowding , environmental degradation , exploitation of the territory and its resources (environmental, social and economic).

: Mass tourism has significant impacts on local economies, often generating significant revenues. However, it can also cause , , and its resources (environmental, social and economic). Social pressure and the display of success: the social and economic transformations of recent years have also had repercussions on holidays, which are no longer seen as a compensation for the hard work at work, but as an opportunity to enhance appearance and body. Unlike in the past, holidays have a “productive” function: they are a key moment to show one’s social status, produce models of body beauty and success. This process is intertwined with a growing anxiety of performance and fear of anonymity.