How do you windsurf at more than 70 km/h? Interview with the champion Matteo Iachino

Did you know that in Italy we have a super champion Of windsurfing? Well yes: it’s called Matteo Iachino (Savona, 22 September 1989), he is 35 years old and has won two PWA world championships in the Slalom Windsurfing category in 2016 And 2023as well as another world title, and various European and Italian championships. But not only that. Matteo accomplished two extraordinary feats: he traveled both the route solo, in windsurfing Liguria – Corsicabe that Olbia – Livornodedicating approximately one uninterrupted day of navigation to each one. We invited him to the Geopop editorial office and interviewed him. You can see the full chat in video above.

Matteo told us in detail how the world windsurfing championships (in particular the three categories into which they are divided), its record personal ei trophies won in the Slalom Windsurfing. He then delved into the technical-scientific functioning of the windsurfing board and, in particular, of the foilsort of “underwater sailing”to be attached to the lower part of the board, which allows you to create an upward thrust and rise above sea level, significantly increasing cruising speed.

He later told us his two crossings solo, focusing on the technical, physical and psychological challenge they entailed, and revealed to us his desire to accomplish at least a third feat between Sardinia and Sicily. Finally he told us about a project he is involved in to spread there culture and respect for the sea among people, especially among the majority young. The sea, in fact, is not just something to enjoy in the summer, but a world to experience, explore and take care of throughout the year.