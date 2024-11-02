How does the relationship with death change in various cultures? From funeral mourning to “death positivity”

There death in itself it is not just a biological fact, but a real one phenomenon full of cultural, religious and philosophical meanings that profoundly influence how people, societies and different cultures they face life and its end. Each culture interprets death differently, with rituals, funeral practices And beliefs about the afterlife that reflect the values ​​of a community. For some, this is seen as a natural passage towards another life, elsewhere, while for others it represents a definitive break, often a taboo not to talk about.

Rites and practices related to death reveal much about the relationship between body and spirit, collective memory and the social identity of a certain culture. Whether burial or cremation, these ceremonies express the desire to maintain a connection with the deceased or ensure their journey to the afterlife. Even if physically absent, the dead remain present in the lives of the living through memory, monuments or stories that link death to rebirth or the cycle of life.

How death is viewed in various cultures

In anthropology, the death is often seen as one cultural construction, shaped by religious, historical and social factors. These “constructions” define how societies understand and deal with mortality. Reflecting on the different visions of death in the world allows us, in a certain sense, not only to respect the traditions of others, but also to examine our relationship with life and its end.

So here we present to you some of the most different and varied ways of experiencing death, comparing different cultures around the world:

In the African culture of the Dogon (in Mali) death is perceived as a cosmic transition. The spirits of the deceased not only continue to exist, but are actively involved in the daily lives of the living. This view is reflected in rituals that celebrate the dead through dance and song, creating a context in which death is celebrated as a vital part of the cycle of life, rather than an event to be feared.

death is perceived as a cosmic transition. The spirits of the deceased not only continue to exist, but are actively involved in the daily lives of the living. This view is reflected in rituals that celebrate the dead through dance and song, creating a context in which death is celebrated as a vital part of the cycle of life, rather than an event to be feared. Even in the Tibetan tradition death is seen as a natural transition to a new existence, rather than a definitive end. Indeed, this is considered an opportunity for spiritual liberation. Tibetans, in fact, practice meditation on death and impermanence as a way to face their own mortality.

death is seen as a natural transition to a new existence, rather than a definitive end. Indeed, this is considered an opportunity for spiritual liberation. Tibetans, in fact, practice meditation on death and impermanence as a way to face their own mortality. We also find similarities in the culture ofEaster Island. The Rapa Nui, the inhabitants of the island, seeing death as a natural continuation of life, sculpted the Moai, statues erected in honor of the deceased, which served as points of contact between the world of the living and that of the ancestors.

Moai statues, Easter Island. Credits: Aurbina



In some cultures, such as those of some ethnic groups in Indonesia and in Philippines it is instead common to keep the bodies of the deceased at home for a certain period of time after death. This allows family members to grieve in an intimate way, keeping the presence of the deceased alive and facilitating rituals of commemoration and celebration of life.

and in it is instead common to keep the bodies of the deceased at home for a certain period of time after death. This allows family members to grieve in an intimate way, keeping the presence of the deceased alive and facilitating rituals of commemoration and celebration of life. Finally, in Christianitydeath is often seen as a passage to eternity, with the hope of resurrection and life after death. Christian funeral celebrations emphasize the life of the deceased and the promise of a future reunion in Heaven. Mourning rituals, such as funerals and memorial masses, serve to comfort the living and keep the memory of the deceased alive, highlighting the importance of community in the grieving process.

Fresco “Heaven and Hell” at the Vank Cathedral, Armenia.



How we experience mourning today: death in secular modernity

In contemporary society, the relationship with death is often influenced by growing secularismespecially in the West, which distances mourning practices from once central religious traditions. With modernization and globalization, more and more people adopt secular views, in which death is approached with a rational rather than spiritual approach. This change has led to a progressive move away from collective religious rites, replacing them with more intimate and personalized practices, often confined to the private sphere.

THE’digital eraHowever, it opened new spaces for public mourning through social mediawhere memories and tributes to the deceased are shared, making the process of processing the loss more visible and collective. Despite growing secularization, a renewed need to find meaning and connection is also emerging, pushing many people towards alternative forms of commemoration.

An example of these new spaces for mourning are the movements called “death positivity“who try to reduce the taboo linked to mortality, promoting a more serene and aware vision of the end of life. Through art, writing and community initiatives, people attempt to reconnect with their experiences of loss, creating new spaces for reflection and remembrance, independent of traditional religious narratives.