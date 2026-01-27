How does the steam from the iron remove creases? Here is the scientific explanation

When we iron our clothes wrinkled and we see the creases disappear into thin air, we are observing a set of chemical-physical phenomena due to the combination of two factors, one linked to temperature and one related towaterfall. The presence of heat and steam together together ensures that they can act on the structure of textile fibresmaking them temporarily softer and capable of changing shape. Under pressure from the iron or gravity, the fibers reorient themselves and, as they cool and dry, the bonds reform into the new smooth configuration, eliminating creases. The creases are in fact not simple superficial signs, but the result of internal deformations of the fibersmaintained by chemical bonds that can be weakened and reformed thanks to the action of hot steam.

Creases: what happens inside a fabric

A fabric, like the cotton in a shirt, is made from fibers composed of long polymer chainsfor example cellulose. Let’s talk about polymers: long molecules capable of exhibiting, in a material, particular properties such as flexibility, hardness, etc… Classic examples of polymeric materials are different types of plastic, rubber, or textile fibers of fabrics (whether natural like cotton or synthetic like nylon).

The polymer chains of textile fibers are held together by intermolecular bondsreal “chemical bridges” between one polymer chain and another. When a garment is folded, crushed or left to dry in a position with an awkward fold (for example wrinkled after the washing machine), these “bridges” rearrange themselves into the new “crooked” shape and the fold remains visible once dry. This phenomenon is called “crease formation” (crease formation): one mechanical deformation which becomes stable (and permanent) when the fabric is dry and cold.

How steam acts on fabrics: heat + water

The steam from the iron is nothing other than water in the gaseous state at high temperature coming fromevaporation of distilled water (free of ions – only H 2 O) that we initially load into the iron. When it comes into contact with the fabric, three fundamental steps take place:

penetration into the tissue. The hot steam is introduced into the spaces between the threads and inside the fibers, condensing partially: in this way it distributes water in the fabric and, above all, transmits heat evenly; heat increases the “plasticity” of the fibers. The thermal energy contained in high-temperature steam makes vibrate the polymer chains more, making them less rigid and more mobile, a bit like when candle wax goes from hard to soft with the heat of the flame; water temporarily weakens intermolecular bonds. The H2O molecules come into play which are inserted between the polymer chains and reduce the strength of the chemical bridges between the chains – in particular hydrogen bonds -, helping to maintain the structure of the fibre, then the fold.

Cellulose polymer chains. The dotted lines represent hydrogen bonds between two cellulose polymer chains; Credit: M. Vanneste, “Easy care finishes for textiles”



In this state where the fibers are relaxed/malleable, just a little pressure (the soleplate of the iron) is enough to return the fabric to a flatter shape. As the steam moves away, the fabric cools and dries. At that point, chemical bridges they reform in the new configuration smoothalmost as if they forgot about the previous folds. This is precisely the “trick” of the iron: exploiting the greater workability of a fiber under certain conditions to obtain the “textile configuration”, what we are looking for. The result? The crease is gone and the fabric maintains its new smooth shape.

What if we just used the iron without steam?

We would not obtain the desired result: heat alone is less effective. Without steam, the fibers may become hotter, but they remain relatively stiff. Steam, on the other hand, combines heat and water transfer and, by also intervening on “chemical bridges” such as hydrogen bonding, it manages to give the fibers the mobility enough to remove unwanted creases with a pressing action such as passing an iron. Consequently, high temperature alone is not sufficient to obtain the desired effect, such as a perfectly ironed and wrinkle-free shirt.