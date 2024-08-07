How Emily Ended in Paris 3: The (Shocking) Ending Explained

Emily in Paris 3 was released on Netflix on December 21, 2022, leaving fans of this series speechless for a truly shocking season finale. But what happened at the end of Emily in Paris 3? And above all, what (shocking) cliffhanger did we leave ourselves with at the end of last season? Here’s a recap to best prepare for watching Emily in Paris 4, coming to Netflix in August.

How Emily Ended in Paris 3: The Explanation

Out with the tooth out with the pain, Camille is pregnant. This is how the third season of Emily in Paris. How do we find out? Gabriel reveals it to Emily at the end of his wedding ceremony with Camille, which ended badly because she left him at the altar because she was in love with a woman (another plot twist), Sofia, a Greek artist, but also because she admitted that she wanted to get back with Gabriel just to show Emily that she had won even though he had always been in love with Emily. In front of friends and family, in fact, Camille shouted at Gabriel that he was in love with Emily and that everyone could see it, and upon hearing these words, Alfie dumped Emily, with whom he had found a good relationship, and left disappointed. Although the ground for a relationship between the American and the chef now seems clear, a new obstacle appears: the child that Camille is expecting from Gabriel. What will happen now? Will the two try to stay together? We just have to wait for the new season to find out. Meanwhile, Mindy has been accepted as a Eurovision contestant alongside her ex-boyfriend, Gabiel has earned a Michelin star for his new restaurant, Sylvie has gotten back together with her ex-husband, and Madeline, after giving birth to her baby, Jack, in Paris, has returned to Chicago alone after Emily has chosen to work in Sylvie’s new company alongside Julien (who, however, now wants to leave the company) and Luc.

