Best of the World with Antoni Porowski, the ‘definitive guide’ to Mexico City, Paris, London and New York on Disney+

“Traveling has always been my way of understanding the world, and myself. Exploring these cities together with the people who call them home reminded me that what makes a place special is not just what you see, but also the people you meet and the stories you hear.Disney+ announces Best of the World with Antoni PorowskiNational Geographic’s new travel docuseries. Here’s everything we know.

Best of the world with Antoni Porowski, the previews

Inspired by the annual list of top destinations Best of the World from National Geographic, the series follows Antoni Porowski, known for his storytelling about food and culture, on his journey to discover what makes a destination truly unforgettable. From iconic locations to hidden gems, explore Mexico City, Paris, London and her hometown of New York for people, flavors and experiences that go beyond the pages of travel guides. Whether it’s exclusive access inside the great clock of Big Ben, an immersion in the centuries-old art of cheesemaking at Quatrehomme Paris, a journey into a dreamlike and surreal landscape at Mexico City’s Quetzalcoatl’s Nest, or the awarding of medals alongside top volunteers at the finish line of the New York City Marathon, each stop reveals a vivid insight into the culture, craftsmanship and creativity that brings the best of the world to life.

Best of the world with Antoni Porowski, the production

Best of the world with Antoni Porowski is produced by Twofour, part of ITV Studios. Porowski is host and executive producer. For Twofour, Nic Patten and Tom Currie are executive producers. For National Geographic, Betsy Forhan and Yari Lorenzo are executive producers; Charlie Parsons is senior vice president of Development; Bengt Anderson is senior vice president of Unscripted Production; finally, Tom McDonald is executive vice president of National Geographic Content.

Best of the world with Antoni Porowski, when it comes out

The docuseries debuts on June 8, 2026 on Disney+ in Italy and on Hulu in the United States.