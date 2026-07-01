How eSims work and what is the difference with roaming when we are abroad

Trip abroad. We arrive at our destination and… panic. The roaming should it be activated or not? Do we risk spending hundreds of euros without realizing it? These are questions we all ask ourselves, yet we don’t always really know how this mechanism works.

In this video we clarify all the options available for when we travel, with a particular focus on eSims.

What is roaming and how it works

The first thing to understand is what it is and how it works roaming. In the video, when we are in Italy, our smartphone automatically connects to our operator’s network. As soon as we leave the country, that network is no longer there: the telephone must rely on a foreign local operator. This “hospitality” mechanism is called roaming. If we leave it deactivated, we are unreachable. If we activate it, we are connected again, but at a cost that can vary greatly.

Inside the 27 EU countriesplus Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein, we can rest assured: the regulation has existed since 2017 Roam like at Homewhich makes roaming free. But be careful: Switzerland and the United Kingdom are not part of the agreement.

Outside Europeinstead, i costs become prohibitive. In the video we give a concrete example: in Türkiye, with certain operators, consuming even just 1 GB of data can cost over 50 euros. Not exactly the best for those who want to enjoy their holidays in peace.

The alternatives: local SIM, operator packages and eSIM

For those traveling outside the EU, roaming is not a convenient option. There are alternatives, and in the video we analyze them all: from the local SIM (cheap, but inconvenient) to the special packages of the operators, up to the eSIMprobably the most practical solution that many still don’t know about.

The eSIM is a SIM already integrated into the smartphone, without plastic to insert and without queues at the airport. With just a few clicks, before even leaving, we can purchase a data package for the destination country. And the most comfortable thing? It can coexist with our Italian SIM: we navigate with the foreign eSIM and remain reachable on our usual number.

We invite you to learn more in the video we made, where we explain how to activate it and under what conditions.