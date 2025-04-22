How is a new pope elect? The Vatican towards the conclave in the Sistine Chapel: what happens now

After the death of Pope Francis – whose funeral could hold on Saturday 26 April – the next important event in the Vatican will be conclavethat is, the election of the new Pope, who should take place between 6 and 10 May, even if there is the possibility that the event is anticipated in the event that all the voters are present in time. But how does the conclave work?

The Pope He is elected by the College of cardinals gathered in conclave in the Sistine Chapelin Rome, in the complex of San Pietro (formally within the State of Vatican City). To be elected pope, in theory it is sufficient to be male, celibate and baptized. In fact, you always choose a cardinal who participates in the Conclave, that is, the meeting without external interference in which i members of the Cardinal College under the age of 80. The votes are secret: the name of the elected pontiff is communicated to the public, but not the number of votes he has obtained and the other details. The election is communicated with the so -called “White smoke” (the smoke remains black, however until the voting have led to an effective election), produced by burning the electoral cards, and then with the official announcement from the loggia of San Pietro, through the famous formula Habemus Papam.

What is the conclave

The Pope is elected by the College of Cardinals, who brings together specifically in Conclave in Rome, in the Sistine Chapel (seat of all the conclaves since 1878; previously different places were used). The Conclave is a meeting in which the participants have no contacts with the outside. The name derives from the fact that they are closed “cum club” (with key).

Interior of the Sistine Chapel, home of the Conclavi



The Conclave was established in XIII centurybut the election rules have changed many times. The most recent provisions have been issued by John Paul II with the Apostolic Constitution Dominici Gregis universes of 1996, Later retouched by Benedict XVI and Francesco. Since 1970 they cannot participate in the Conclave i cardinals who are more than eighty years old.

How the Pope is elected: the procedure

When the Pope in office dies, the period of the vacantduring which power on the Holy See is held by the College of Cardinals, which however can only deal with ordinary administration. Generally the vacant venue lasts for a short period.

As soon as he has news of the Pope’s death, Cardinal Decano, who has functions of president of the Cardinal College, convenes the cardinal voters in Rome. The conclave begins after i funeral of the deceased pontiff. The day before the start of the works, the cardinals celebrate the “Pro Eligando” Mass in the Basilica of San Pietro. Later they meet in the Sistine Chapel and, after everything has been placed, a special master of ceremonies (who is not a cardinal voter) pronounces the phrase “Extra Omnes““All out”, with which he orders to go out to all extras. Cardinals cannot have contacts with the outside for the duration of the conclave. During the works they stay at the Domus Sanctae Marthaea residential structure within the Vatican (which is also the stable residence of Pope Francis).

The Domus Sanctae Marthae



The election mechanism, the quorum and “habemus papam”

Because the Pope is elected, there is a need for the majority of two thirds of the votesbut from the 35th ballot there is the ballot between the two most voted candidates of the previous ballot, which however must equally obtain two thirds of the suffrages.

During the conclave the negotiations between the cardinalswhich generally divide into factions based on political ideas or geographical origin.

To vote, a polling station composed of three coil cardinals, extracted by lot. At the end of the operations, the three tellers proceed to count the cards and communicate the result. The cards are burned in a special stove, because no transfers outside.

Election of Pope Francis



If no candidate reaches the quorum, there is a new ballot (generally four per day, two in the morning and two in the afternoon, except on the first day). If, on the other hand, a cardinal reaches the necessary votes, the dean of the college asks him in Latin if he accepts the election and, later, which pontifical name Choose.

We therefore move on to the dressing of pontifical clothes in the “tears room“(The sacristy of the Sistine Chapel, so called because in general the neo -Eletto cries for the emotion). Dresses of different sizes are available, in order to be able to adapt to anyone who is elected. Finally, the public announcement is proceeded: the Cardinal ProtodiaCono (i.e. the Cardinal Diacono appointed for more time) overlooks the loggia of the Basilica of San Pietro and pronounces the famous Latin formula Habemus Papam (“We have the Pope”), with which the new Pope is announced in the world. The new pontiff generally addresses a blessing and some words to the crowd.

The white or black smoke

After each ballot, it is customary to communicate the outcome to the crowd gathered in St. Peter’s Square through the smoke produced by the combustion of electoral cardswhich comes out of a special fireplace: the smoke is black if the quorum has not been reached; white if the pope was elected. To obtain the desired effect, the cardinals add special chemicals to the stove.

The black smoke



Who can be elected pope

The requirements provided for by canon law to be elected pope are only three: you have to be male, celibate and baptized. Theoretically, anyone who possesses these requirements is eligible and it is not even necessary to be a priest. In fact, the Pope is chosen always among the cardinals present at the Conclave. The last time he was elected a pontiff who did not participate in the conclave dates back to 1522, when Adriano VI was elected (who was already cardinal anyway).

Interference from the outside

The conclave was established to avoid interference from the outside, but did not always prevented the voters from undergoing conditioning. Until the early 1900s, the sovereigns of the Catholic countries had the right of vetoThat is, they could let the college know, through a cardinal of their trust, who did not like the election of a given candidate. In more recent times the fear that can be placed is widespread microspies or other technological tools In the Sistine Chapel and, to avoid it, accurate checks are carried out.