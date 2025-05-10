How many nonsense on the children of the Catholic kindergarten in mosque





When they educate their voters to inlerance and hatred towards anyone who is different, it is inevitable that a vicious circle is triggered, an endless vortex, in which politicians must choose whether to be dragged by the current or try to take the helm. But unfortunately, at that point, any attempt to straighten the bar can be useless. As demonstrated by the case of the Treviso Catholic kindergarten that brought the children visiting a mosque, where they tried to participate in moments of prayer of the Muslim faith.

The Senate’s League vice -president defends asylum and is criticized

A few days ago Gian Marco Ventinaio, vice -president of the Senate Vicar, for many years, exponent of prominent and also minister of the League no longer north but Salvinian, commented on the story with a calm and reasoned post.

“One question: had the parents been informed? Did they have signed the authorization to get their children out of the educational institution and visit the mosque?” Question hundreds, who adds: “If the school has notified the parents (and these have given their consent) and if there is an integration plan that involves visiting the places of worship of the religions of all the children present in the school I do not see anything wrong. The reciprocity before everything”.

In fact, it should be remembered that the kindergarten we are talking about is a Catholic equal kindergarten. That is, not a state school, but a religious institute.

And already from this it can be understood that the children of that school will certainly be given teachings on the Catholic religion. But this obviousness is not enough for those who have been raised for decades to bread (“The body of Christ”) and I hate for the different, which we do not appear to be exactly one of the main messages of the Gospel. And so under the post of the Northern Senator the comments of those who really do not accept these conciliatory words were unleashed.

There are those who, probably not having children of school age, write that “as far as I see, the parents sign a generic authorization for the didactic exits (I would be surprised to know that they have signed a specific authorization for that visit)” and therefore accuses the school of having deceived the families. When anyone who has children who go to school, from the nursery to superiors, knows that instead details and information on teaching exits, trips and any other experience other than the usual ones are always provided.

There are those who are indignant why “mutual respect and integration? Excellent. We are waiting for confident (+/-) that the Municipality of Susegana allows the publication of an article in which Muslim children go to church to pray according to the Catholic rite”. As if it belongs to the Municipality to impose a sort of religious condicio for religious schools, and always taking for granted that this Catholic school does not teach anything about Christianity but only to kneel in the mosque.

There are those who object: “” Forgive me, but one thing is to know the culture of a people, another to put a religion to pray for children. This is not an integration, it is manipulation! “. While instead to learn Ave Maria and our father to four -year -old children is not manipulation because it is the religion “their”, who consciously chose when a few months have been baptized. Evidently the religious of this kindergarten have been deceived by some imams who forced them to manipulate children.

There are those who speak of Islam as “enemy religion” to which we must not “submit” with “superficiality and lightness”, and perhaps nostalgia for crusades or when the children of other religions were converted to Christianity by force. Who wonders why “our children must integrate to them” when “the sign of the cross at the beginning of the day is no longer made to ‘not inclusive'”, and perhaps it would like to also be a Christian school in public schools.

In short, practically almost all the comments on the post of the League senator are of people who take it with him for this opening who consists in saying “if the parents knew about the trip and if this visit is part of a program of knowledge of all religions there are no problems”. And in fact someone in the hundreds of hundreds smelled the air (rather spoiled, let’s face it) and ridden the controversy in the direction desired by such voters.

The Mr League who criticizes the kindergarten with reasoning … from asylum

In fact, the reaction of the deputy Rossano Sasso, also of Salvini’s party who was by Umberto Bossi (who with Christian democracy had no major sympathies, when he made his way in the political agone) was very different.

Speaking on uisjournal.com to talk about the theme, the honorable for years engaged in the “anti-gender” battle, he certainly did not miss the opportunity to try to climb the party hierarchies showing himself more realistic than the king, or rather the most populist of the people.

In an atmosphere made boiling by those who scream “So why not visit a church?” In a country where anyone who has been on a school trip remember to have visited dozens and dozens of churches, Sasso has certainly not held out of unwinding his voice to that of those who were already screaming things without meaning.

“We are talking about very young children who have been enticed in a gesture that Islam himself implies as a submission” begins Sasso, who evidently believes that uniting his hands in prayer and kneeling in church are gymnastics exercises and non -gestures in which we “submit” to God; Perhaps Sasso did not listen to the teachers on a trip when they explained that for example the grandeur of the Gothic churches served precisely to make the faithful humble and submissive to the greatness of the Lord felt.

But Sasso goes on and explains: “Someone must explain to me what interreligious dialogue has to do with an education trip to a mosque: conditions of non -existent reciprocity because I do not know that this happens in Muslim countries”.

And then we take the briga to give the explanation required of this honorable that for years has been worried that in schools teach our children dangerous ideas on sexual education and respect for others (there was no concept like “love your neighbor” somewhere in the Gospel?). And while we also respond to those who are sure that instead Italian students of Muslim faith systematically refuse to enter the church during a trip (they probably have to have known by them “cugggino”).

Interreligious dialogue consists exactly and literally in making people of different religions dialogue, and perhaps it may seem strange to someone but to dialogue you have to know and respect your interlocutor. If, on the other hand, for example, children of various faiths were always brought to the places of worship of a single religion, however widespread, it would not be definable as a dialogue. Simply.

The conditions of reciprocity that Sasso defines as “non -existent”, therefore, occur if the children of this school are brought to know churches, mosques, synagogues etc. making them know the values ​​of the different religions.

And not, as he claims against any Sasso logic, if in Muslim countries they bring children on a trip to church. This objection has no sense for at least two orders of reasons.

The first, trivially, is that an Italian institution deals with what happens here in Italy. Reciprocity is not among countries with different religions (and here it should be noted that Italy is still a secular state), but among the members of our society. We say it even more clearly: interreligious dialogue takes place by making known to those who attend Italian schools what are the different cultures that are in Italy, not expecting that they do the same thing in Iran or Afghanistan.

Also because, and we come to the second order of reasons why Sasso expressed what seems precisely a reasoning from asylum, perhaps as a country we should not compete with Islamic theocracies in the race to those who are more intolerant, but prove to us culturally more open and tolerant.

In other words, if in Tehran women cannot walk on the street without veil that are immediately arrested, tortured and even killed, we should not put ourselves at the same level and foam of anger if exponents of the Church think that it is better to respect everyone’s faith. As the teachers already told us to the kindergarten, Catholic or not, “if the others throw down from a bridge you don’t have to do the same too”.

Instead, yes, this is perhaps what they would like those like Sasso, always careful to take it out with those who are different for ethnicity, religion or culture of origin, with the motivation that there is to defend Italy from the invaders. Yes, perhaps if they care so much to defend the “real Italians” could think of some political initiative to stem the constant demographic decline that has been afflicting us for years. Maybe, for example, to intervene on the school by modifying calendars stopped at Italy of seventy years ago, instead of sending the inspectors of the Ministry of Education to control the trips of Catholic kindergartens.

But no, those are tiring things, and then what is the use of steming the drop in births in a country that ages more and more and in which everyone is waiting to retire? Much better to put permanent election campaign by blowing on the fire of intolerance.