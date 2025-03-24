How many pages on Wikipedia are there? The largest online encyclopedia numbers in the world

Wikipediaborn in 2001, is the largest online encyclopedia in the world And inside, as of January 24, 2025, they are enclosed well 64,314,083 articles in more than 7 100 languages ​​and dialects. These are impressive numbers, largely made up of pages in English language, that with 6.943.918 articles And 4.7 billion words constitute the11% of the total. If we wanted to print this portion of Wikipedia, they would need 3 594 volumes of the size of theBritish Encyclopediasufficient to fill 18 shelves.

An online encyclopedia with free, collaborative, multilingual and free of this type is in constant updating And in fact it is estimated that approximately every month are uploaded 14 thousand new articles ranging from history to current affairs, passing through sports and biographies. On the Wikipedia website itself there is an image that brings back the main in schematic way thematic areas of their pages:

As you can see, a good part is occupied by biographies, both of lives and deceased. The sectors dedicated to the history, at the geography and to the society, while they occupy a minor role Business, science And sport.

In closing, it is worth spending a few more words about the most used languages. In first place, as we anticipated, we find theEnglish, followed by wheel from Cebuano. If you have no idea what language you are not worrying: it is a typical idiom of some areas of the Philippines and whose community on the platform counts just over 100 members. But how is it possible that it is the second most popular language on Wikipedia? Simple: for the most part of articles translated thanks to a bot called Lsjbot and designed by the Swedish Sverrker Johansson. In third place we find instead German, followed by French And Swedish. Italian it is in ninth place, with the 3% of total articles.