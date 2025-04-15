How much did Titanic tickets cost? The difference between first, second and third class

The transatlantic Titanicsank on the night of April 15, 1912, was at the time of his only and unfortunate journey one of the most beautiful and luxurious ships in the world. But how exactly did a ticket cost? The answer, as confirmed also by the BBC, varies according to the class chosen by the passengers: translated into current figures, a third -class passenger could pay the equivalent of 930 €while the second class cost the equivalent of 1700 € And the first -class ticket could go to “Solo” 3800 € to a maximum of well € 92,000 For the most luxurious suite!

Third class

The cheapest ticket was that for the third class at a price of 7 £: it might seem like a ridiculous figure, but we must not forget to be in 1912. By adjusting for inflation, in fact, this ticket today would have an equivalent value of about 930 €. At the time of the journey there were about 1000 passengers With this type of ticket and their accommodation it was rather raw.

Each cabin, located at the bottom of the ship, near the engines, could accommodate up to 10 people. Single men and women were separated in the front and rear of the ship, while the cabins for families were present at the center. Among the various comforts it is worth mentioning one general room, where passengers could chat and play the piano and a room for men only reserved for smokers. Incredibly, however, there was only one bathroom for all passengers!

Illustration of the smoke room



As for the food, this was simple but abundant and well based on soups, rice, biscuits, fruit and roast beef: it is still a remarkable step forward, considering that at the time those who traveled in third class had to be brought food from home.

Second class

Going up in the category we have tickets for second class for the modest sum of 13 £equivalent to about 1700 € current. Unlike what happened for the third class, here most of the cabins contained inside only two to four beds, often in bunk. As previously seen, however, the bathroom here too it was not privatealthough sink and mirrors were present in each room. To be highlighted also the fact that the sheet they came Change every day.

Speaking of comfort, second class passengers was allowed walk outdoorsas well as having a smoking room dedicated, one dining room with a piasta and one library in which tea and coffee were served.

Library of the second class.



First class

Finally we have tickets for first class whose price could vary according to the desired comforts. Most tickets were around 30 £equivalent to about 3800 € today, but the 39 Suite present at the highest plans of the ship could reach the crazy figure of 870 £equivalent to 92 thousand €! Needless to say, these were absolutely the best cabins of the whole transatlantic. Each of the suite present was equipped with 2 bedrooms, 2 wardrobe cabinsa stay For guests and a private bathroom.

Suite on board the Titanic.



First -class passengers then had a restaurant, a dining room and a room dedicated to reading and to the writing. Do you think the dining room even hosted aorchestra Which played during each meal, giving life to an elegant and refined atmosphere – in perfect harmony with the furniture in mahogany, oak and sicomoro.

But it did not end here: the passengers also had one available gym, of the Squash camps and one pool, as well as workstations to play chess And backgammon on the bridge.

In short, it was an extremely expensive journey and for this reason the ship at the time of the disaster was not full, since they could have been on board another 1100 people.