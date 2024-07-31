How Much Do Olympic Medal Winners Make? Indonesia Also Donates Cows

The International Olympic Committee does not provide cash prizes for winning a gold, silver or bronze medal. However, the medals they are not the only prize that athletes of the Olympic Games in the race they take home if they manage to position themselves on the first three steps of the podium. The various national sports federations, in fact, also provide some additional prizes and, depending on the country, these can range from sums of money of different values ​​to other types of recognition (apartments, jewelry, land, cars and… Cows). As for theItalyThe CONES (Italian National Olympic Committee), regardless of the discipline considered, delivers

to whoever gets the silver medal, 45,000 euros gross to whoever comes in third, winning the bronze.

Also this year the World Athleticsthe International Athletics Federation, for the first time in history, is providing 50,000 dollars to all winners of an Olympic gold medal.

Other countries also award cash prizes for the three types of medals, depending also on the value of gold in the country in question: the value of the prizes can therefore vary greatly, even for individual national choices. Hong Kongfor example, is the country that awards the highest prize: $768,000 to the medal ofgoldfollowed by Singapore which awards 1 million Singapore dollars (approximately US$750,000) to the medal ofgold$372,000 for silver and $186,000 for bronze. The United States instead they remain lower, with $37,500 for the gold medal, 22,500 for silver and 15,500 for bronze. The case of the Morocco which gives cash prizes to its athletes up to 32nd place.

In addition to cash prizes, some countries decide to reward their athletes with other types of recognition. Among the most peculiar cases is that of theIndonesiawhich in addition to the financial prize, gives its athletes some cows. Taiwan in addition to the prize of 550,000 euros for the gold medalalso assigns a sort of compensation, namely a additional monthly salary which is equivalent to approximately 3,700 euros. There Malaysia will donate to its athletes foreign-made cars. Another bizarre case is that of the Kazakhstanwhich gives to the winning athletes of the apartments as big as the value of the medal won: studio flat for the bronze, two-room apartment for thesilver And three-room apartment for thegold. The Poland instead gives its winning athletes a good trip for two people worth approximately 23 thousand euros, a diamond and a apartment in the capital Warsaw. However, there are also countries where the national federations they do not recognize any kind of prize economic to the winners: this is the case of United Kingdom, Norway, Sweden And New Zeland.