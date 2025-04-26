How the climatic crisis influences mental health: what is ecoania and what impact has on the psyche

THE’eco-anxietyor anxiety for the worsening of the situation climatic And environmental on the planet Earth, it is a new form of expanding anxiety, especially among the new generations. The impalpable and long -term nature of the climatic crisis determines a state of prolonged stress which leads to an excessive production of cortisol (the stress hormone) and exposes the body and psyche to inflammation processes. The responses that our brain implements on an emotional and cognitive level oscillate mainly between two opposites: protective distancement from the topic (which can lead to insensitivity) or constructive commitment. The most active individuals in an attempt to change course are also those most subject to echo-anxiety, but thecollective activism It increases satisfaction and the sense of self-effectiveness. A survey by UNICEF Italia in collaboration with Youtrend highlighted that 24% of Italians have heard of ecoaniesia and, of these, 9% have expressed psychological symptoms related to environmental anxiety at least once a week.

The brain in alert: Neurobiology of Ecoania

Constant exposure to negative news on climate change causes reactions similar to those of any other in our brain threat. The alarm cerebral center is activated repeatedly, triggering a stress response it releases cortisol and consequently weakens the immune system, increases the state of inflammation of the body, with negative results on our mental health, causing insomnia and precisely, anxiety.

In those suffering from climatic anxiety, brain areas such as the cingolated cortex el ‘insula – essential in response to environmental threats – they show altered functions. Curiously, the most active people in theactivism They are often those that most suffer from eco-anxiety. This connection between activism and anxiety could be explained by neurobiological responses: the images of environmental devastation stimulate an increased activity in thefront insulaand those who present greater reactivity of this area are more inclined to commit themselves against the destructive use of the territory. This phenomenon highlights the dual nature of eco-anxiety: an experience distressing which, however, can turn into motivational force for environmental action.

The peculiarity of ecoania with respect to other forms of anxiety lies in the nature of the threat: invisible, global and apparently uncontrollable. The brain regions involved in the projection of the future and in the Risk assessment They are therefore put to the test. As explained by the neuroscientist Robert Sapolsky, our brain, evolutionaryly scheduled to respond to Immediate and concrete threatsis in difficulty in elaborating a threat that cannot be seen directly or fought with a response of “struggle or escape“. It is like asking an ancient navigation system to guide us through a modern metropolis: the basic tools are there, but they have not been designed for this specific purpose.

The responses to Ecoania: from paralysis to action

A particularly interesting aspect of the brain response to ecoania is the complex interaction between emotional and cognitive circuits. According to an article published on Sustainabilityprolonged exposure to climate change information can lead to two main response methods: the distancing ol ‘action.

To understand this process, we can imagine the brain like a large river with different tributaries: ecoaniesia can deviate all water towards waterfalls of paralyzing concernor can be channeled into numerous small streams of concrete actionseach of which contributes to the overall flow in a more manageable and productive way.

In the first case, it is as if the brain lowers the volume of a radio that continually transmits bad news. This protection mechanismalthough useful in the short term to reduce anguish, can lead to a long term to a reduced response and action capacitya sort of insensitivity. In the second case, when a constructive commitmentclimate information can activate both the centers emotional that the areas cognitive of the brain. For example, concern for the climate can make people more focused and reflective, motivating them to think critically. A study published in The Journal of Climate Change and Health found that, among all emotions, the anger (which is called in research eco-rabbia) leads to greater involvement in thePro-climate activism and personal behaviors in favor of the climate.

Engage in collective actions For the climate it was also associated with theattenuation of the link between anxiety climatic and mental health symptoms, suggesting that working with others can increase hope and sense of effectiveness in the effort to face the climatic crisis. This indicates that concern for the climate, especially when it turns into emotions such as anger or when it is accompanied by a sense of effectiveness and control, can be channeled into concrete actions.