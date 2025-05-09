How the curious villa in Egypt inspired by the Sphinx is made: here are the photos

Credit: Fran Silvestre Arquitectos



An elongated volume, firmly anchored to the ground, and a suspended one, stretched towards the Mediterranean Sea. It is the spectacular villa designed by the Spanish study Fran Silvestre Arquitectos, currently under construction on the northern coast of Egypt which takes inspiration from sphinxEgyptian mythological figure with Leonino and human head, here stylized and reinterpreted in an ultra -modern key. The residence consists of three distinct blocks: the main body of the earth, the vertical nucleus that houses the lift and the load -bearing structure, and the higher body.

The cantilever structure of the villa inspired by the Sphinx

To be desired such a singular home is a private client who has granted the architects of the white paper. Behind what might appear as a mere exercise of style – with formal references to the geometry of the Sphinx and the culture of ancient Egypt – a real laboratory of engineering and structural experimentation. Heart of research is the dizzying custard of the upper floor, suspended at 15 meters in height and apparently supported, if you observe it laterally, from a single concrete insole just under 30 centimeters thick. To make this solution practicable is the ingenious structural conception based on the principle of flag crane: The vertical portion of the house, with a trapezoidal section, hides inside a upright that supports and stabilizes the upper body, making the lower one work, anchored to the ground, as counterweight. The real overhang is made possible thanks to an frame of steel reticular beamsintegrated into the plan suspended and solidly connected to the rest of the building.

The frame of reticular beams of the cantilever plane. Credit: Fran Silvestre Arquitectos



The interiors of the villa

It is precisely at the base of the building that most of the habitable surface develops, distributed on three levels, including an underground floor. Here there are ten bedrooms, including two suite, large living areas, two kitchens, a spa and even stables. All around, a large garden with swimming pool completes the relaxation area. On the suspended floor, more small in size, the master suite is placed: a Independent apartment With glass walls on two sides to fully enjoy the surrounding landscape.

The construction, rigorously white and with essential lines, in perfect minimalist stylewill rise on a small island within a residential community of about 235 hectares. The elevation of the building will therefore be decisive to guarantee a 360 degree view of the turquoise waters of the Mediterranean Sea.