How the LED bracelets work that light up introduced to the Sanremo Festival 2025

During the first evening of the Sanremo Festival 2025 The conductor and artistic director Carlo Conti introduced a novelty for the Italian Song Festival: De bracelets LED worn by the public that can be illuminated to create improvised choreography also in the audience as well as on stage. But how exactly do they work?

From a technical point of view the bracelets are made up of LED lights inside which there is a wireless chip which allows remote control of it through infrared. There is therefore an operator who Set the colorso as to obtain real digital designs, using each bracelet as if it were the pixel of a screen.

In reality, the use of these bracelets is certainly not new: led to success by the Coldplay in 2023, they were also used by other stars such as Bad Bunny, Pluma weight, Imagine Dragons And Taylor Swiftwhose public showed them off during the Milan stage at the San Siro stadium of The Eras Tour.