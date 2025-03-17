How the smartphone works with satellite connection and what it is for

IOS interface showing satellite connection on iPhone. Credit: Apple



There Satellite connection on smartphones It is one of the most interesting innovations of recent years in the world of mobile telephony and is not to be confused with that of “traditional” satellite phones. Satellite technology allows you to communicate directly with satellites in orbit, unlike “normal” cellular networks, which are based on terrestrial infrastructures (such as transmission towers). This means that even in the absence of cell cover, it is possible Send emergency messages and, in the future, make calls or access the Internet through this technology. Launched by Apple with the series iPhone 14 In the 2022satellite communication is now also adopted by other producers such as Google And Samsung. Its diffusion is still limited and depends on specific partnerships with satellite operators. Among the main benefits of this technology there is the safety In critical situation: being able to ask for help from anywhere, even in the most remote areas, can make a difference. Currently, the available features are restricted to the emergency messaging, but in the coming years there is an expansion towards a wider use, thanks also to the collaborations between technological companies and satellite operators such as Spacex with the support of Starlink e T-Mobile.

How smartphones work with satellite connection

There satellite connection In smartphones it should not be confused with that of “traditional” satellite phones, bulky and expensive devices used in extreme environments, usually by those who (for work or research purposes) usually attend remote areas of the globe, where cellular connection is not available. Smartphones with this integrated technology remain devices designed for a very normal daily use And that, generally, they rely on conventional mobile networks. These smartphones, however, can activate satellite communication in cases of necessity. This is possible thanks to the network of satellites present in Low terrestrial orbit or Leo (Low Earth Orbit), which receive and transmit signals between the telephone and the Station on the ground. Leo satellites, who orbit about 500-2 000 km in heightare essential to guarantee a lower latency than geostationary satellites, positioned at over 36,000 km. This is crucial in emergency situations, where every second it is particularly precious if you are in emergency situations. The use of Leo satellites instead of the geostationary ones, moreover, is more than logical if you think about the fact that these require the use of less powerful antennas to be achieved, which makes it possible to integrate this technology in smartphones without excessively modifying its design and weight of the latter.

To debut satellite connectivity on modern smartphones was Apple In 2022, when he launched the series iPhone 14 thanks to an agreement with Globalstar. The system Sos emergencies It allows users to send rescue messages, even in the absence of a mobile signal, using a guided interface to direct the phone to the satellite and transmit vital information to emergency services. Also Google has introduced a similar system with the Pixel 9thanks to an agreement with Skylowhile the South Korean Samsung integrated technology in Galaxy S25equipping it with a modem Snapdragon X80 5G Compatible with satellite networks (although, when we write, it is not known if and when the functionality will be activated by the Seoul company on its compatible devices).

From the point of view of telecommunication operators, several companies are investing in satellite connectivity. T-Mobile has started a collaboration with Spacex To test the support of the network Starlink on smartphones; also the operator Verizon has made an agreement with Skylo to offer similar services. The long -term goal is to make the satellite connection more accessible and integrated with traditional mobile networks, expanding its functionality beyond the simple emergency messaging.

Benefits and limits of satellite connectivity on smartphones

THE advantages of satellite connectivity on smartphones They are evident, especially in emergency scenarios. Being able to send a SOS from an isolated area or affected by a natural disaster can contribute directly to save human lives. Furthermore, in perspective, the development of this technology could lead to Improvements in the global internet coveragereducing the digital gap in rural areas or poorly served by terrestrial infrastructures.

But we must not forget that there are also some limitations to talk about. First of all, it must be said that the Current satellite connection is slow Compared to traditional mobile networks, the Service availability varies according to the geographical area in which you are found and Costs of use could be high Once the initial free access phase offered by some producers are overcome.

Taking up the sums, however, we can say that the future of satellite communication on smartphones is promising, but it will take some time before it becomes a “standard” functionality on all devices. The progress in the miniaturization of antennas and satellite networks, such as Starlink, could be important factors in accelerating this process, opening the way to new applications, from two -way messaging to video calls via satellite. We just have to stay at the window and see how the market will evolve.