How Good Girls Kill is the new flagship series on Netflix starring Emma Myers. Currently in second place among the most viewed series in Italy, this title based on the bestselling novel by Holly Jackson “A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder” is a six-episode crime series aimed at a teen audience, but how does this series end? Who killed Andie? We’ll reveal it to you now.

How They Kill Good Girls: The Plot

Five years ago, college student Andie Bell was murdered by her boyfriend Sal Singh. Case closed. The police know he did it. Everyone in town knows he did it. But smart, determined Pip Fitz-Amobi isn’t so sure, and she’s determined to prove it. And if Sal Singh isn’t a murderer and the real killer is still on the loose, how far will she go to stop Pip from finding out the truth?

How They Kill Good Girls: The Ending Explained

(SPOILER ALERT!)

The last episode of How Good Girls Kill reveals who the real murderer of Andie is, the girl who disappeared 5 years before the events of the series. The girl was not killed by her boyfriend Sal, who confessed to the murder and then committed suicide, nor by Elliot, Pip’s professor who was discovered to have been Sal’s murderer (who had not killed Andie nor committed suicide in reality).

In fact, it was her sister Becca who unexpectedly killed the girl. How? By pushing her the night she disappeared after an argument in which Andie had revealed to her sister that she wanted to leave home. Becca had felt abandoned and Anide had also prevented her from reporting Max Hastings who had drugged and then raped her because that same drug had been sold by Andie to the boy. So, in a fit of rage, Becca killed her sister and hid her body in a well in the woods. Once Pip found out everything, Becca first drugged her and then tried to throw her body in the same well but the girl was saved by Sal’s brother and his friend.

Eventually Pip and Sal get together and Pip threatens Max and announces that he wants to claim all the girls who were his rape victims.

How They Kill Good Girls: The Review