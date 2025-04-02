How to activate Apple Intelligence in Italian with iOS 18.4 and update the Ai su iPhone, iPad and Mac

Credit: Apple.



Has finally landed in Italy and, more generally in the EU territory, Apple Intelligenceactive from 31 March 2025. To bring Apple’s long -awaited artificial intelligence on iPhone, iPad And Mac It was the version 18.4 of iOS and iPados for the first two devices and the version 15.4 of macOS for computers. Thanks to Apple Intelligence it is possible to exploit many new functions that deeply change the way of using the devices of the Cupertino company. In order to use Apple’s functionality, however, it is necessary to have the necessary hardware requirements and activate the novelty from the system settings.

How to get the AI ​​of Apple

How to activate and use Apple Intelligence on iPhone and iPad

For Activate Apple Intelligence on iPhonemust have a iPhone 16, iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max or following models e iPad with M1 or A17 pro chip or subsequent. In addition, the device must have been updated to iOS 18.4 or iPados 18.4 (in EU) or more recent versions.

To proceed with the activation of Apple Intelligence you must go to Settings> Apple Intelligence and Siritouch the option Get Apple Intelligence and follow the instructions on the screen.

Once Apple’s artificial intelligence has been enabled, you can exploit all its potential. One of the most interesting and useful concerns writing support. Selecting a text and pressing the key > and then Writing toolsyou can correct grammatical and spelling errors, view the suggested changes or choose to keep the original text. If instead you want to rewrite a text, you can choose between options like Friendly, Professional or Concise to better adapt it to the context, or provide a specific description, for example Make the tone more engaging.

Apple Intelligence also improves the experience with Sirimaking the virtual assistant more aware of the context of conversations. For example, you can ask: “As (request)” And subsequently: “When (request)” without having to repeat the subject of the first question. Chatgpt To answer more articulated questions, such as suggesting personalized gifts or summarizing documents. If you prefer that Siri uses chatgpt without asking you for the authorization every time, you can change this setting in Apple Intelligence and Siri.

Another novelty is the Notifications summarywhich allows you to view automatic summary of messages and notices to quickly consult important information. You can activate it in Settings> Notifications and choose which notifications to include in the summary.

Apple Intelligence also introduced Genmojipersonalized emojis automatically generated based on a text description. To create one, just access the emoji keyboard, touch the button of theSmiling emoji with + And type a description indicating what the emoji must represent.

Credit: Apple.



The functions of Apple Intelligence available on iPhone and iPad are many others and, if you want to know them all more closely, we refer you to this page dedicated to iPhone and this other page relating to iPad, both present on the Apple website.

How to activate and use Apple Intelligence on Mac

Also i Mac They have many useful functions debut with Apple Intelligence. Before seeing how to use some of these, we remind you that you can experience them as long as you have a Mac with M1 chip or subsequent updated to MacOS 15.4 (in EU) or following versions.

To activate Apple Intelligence on Mac, access the System settingsgo to the section Apple Intelligence and Siri and click on Get Apple Intelligence.

One of the most useful features is the possibility of improving texts automatically. Selecting a portion of text and recalling the writing tools function (by clicking on the selection made and then selecting the items Writing toolsit is possible to use the AI ​​to summarize texts (Summarize), rewrite a content (Rewrite), write it starting from scratch (You write), and so on. Functions that can return particularly useful to organize notes, articles and documents without having to rewrite them manually.

E-mails can also be summarized quickly: the email app shows a synthetic summary of the messages, allowing you to understand the main points without having to read the entire content: to obtain the summary, just scroll to the first message and click on Summarize.

Apple Intelligence also makes the search for images and videos more intuitive in the app Photo. Instead of manually scrolling the library, you can describe in words what you are looking for, how “Dog playing on the beach” or “Anna with the red dress”and the system will automatically find the corresponding content. This is possible thanks to the advanced recognition of the images and the automatic labeling of the subjects. Moreover, the research also includes the frames of the videos, facilitating the finding of the latter too.

Also, to improve the photos, you can use the tool Clear awaywhich allows you to remove unwanted objects or people from the background. After selecting a photo in Edit mode, Apple Intelligence will automatically highlight the elements that can be eliminated. You can choose those to remove with a click or use the brush to manually select the areas to be deleted. This function is useful for eliminating distractions and improving the composition of images without the need for expensive and complex photo editing software to be used.

Credit: Apple.



These are just some examples of use of Apple Intelligence. Other details and insights relating to these and other AI for Mac features are present on this page of the Apple website.