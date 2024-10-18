How to avoid online scams on trading and cryptocurrencies: advice from the authorities

The scams in the world of online trading and cryptocurrencies have become an increasingly widespread problem, affecting a huge number of Web users every year. People who fall into traps spread online by cyber criminals they often make “missteps” due to naivety and lack of attention when browsing online. Defending yourself from these deceptions is absolutely possible, provided you be informed about the dynamics of online scams and follow the technical (but also common sense) indications disseminated by the authority.

How to recognize online scams on trading and cryptocurrencies: how they work

The online scams on trading and cryptocurrencies they can be perpetrated in various ways but, if we want to generalize, they all have a common denominator: crybercriminals exploit the naivety of users to their advantage to lead them to carry out crazy actions, which are usually irreversible and cannot lead to the recovery of the sums lost online. Generally, to understand if a broker is reliable, the official reference sources are the CONSOB and the Bank of Italy.

Among the most cunning methods used by scammers is that which involves a first contact through the use of social networks, instant messaging platforms (such as WhatsApp), dating apps or promotional calls, where a “safe” investment in cryptocurrencies is proposed. In the latter case, the scammers could use pre-recorded voices and pose as large companies and the phone calls, in most cases, could come from numbers with a foreign prefix (for example +44, +31, +33, +351 , +62, +370, etc.). Furthermore, scammers almost always entice their potential victims with the promise of obtaining something huge economic returnsalso of 30% on the sums “invested”. Usually, the sums they recommend investing are relatively low (for example €250), which can further push users to “give it a try”.

What do you risk with trading and crypto scams

If they actually fall into the trap and register at online platforms run by scammerswhen they try to withdraw the “earnings” (clearly non-existent), the scam operators will ask the victims to make money transfers (to be paid in cryptocurrencies), justifying them as phantom “commissions” with which to pay the broker who managed the scam investment. It goes without saying that, due to the anonymity offered by cryptocurrencies, when the victims realize they have been scammed they will hardly be able to recover the lost money.

How to protect yourself from online trading and crypto scams

For defend yourself from online trading and crypto scamsTherefore, it is essential to remember that there are no 100% safe investments. Never, for any reason in the world, trust strangers who contact you offering amazing “deals”. Never agree to send money to bank accounts or IBANs in the name of natural persons without having verified the legitimacy of the broker on official sourceslike the CONSOB or the Bank of Italy. Do not share sensitive information, such as your home banking username and password, with anyone for any reason, and do not install remote control software suggested by unauthorized operators. Last but not least, do not fall into the trap of requests for additional sums of money, presented as taxes or commissions, to unlock hypothetical earnings.

If unfortunately you have already fallen victim to online scammers, contact the Postal Police immediatelytaking advantage of the various contact methods available, and collaborate with the latter so that you can at least attempt to remedy the situation.