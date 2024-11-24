How to Empty WhatsApp Trash to Free Up Storage Space in 7 Steps

If by accessing WhatsApp you noticed a “threatening” alert on your smartphone informing you of the need to free up space, know that you are not alone. This is, in fact, a rather common scenario: especially if you use this messaging app to exchange multimedia content, which is notoriously “heavier” than simple text, WhatsApp can take up a lot of space in our smartphone’s memory. By taking advantage of some settings available in WhatsApp it is possible free up space. In this in-depth analysis, we will guide you through this procedure, which is easy to implement on both Android and iPhone. Before messing around with the settings in question, consider making a backup of WhatsApp, which is useful for avoiding the accidental loss of potentially important information.

How to empty WhatsApp trash on Android

If you wish empty WhatsApp trash on Androidthe steps to follow are the following:

Open WhatsApp. Tap on the card Chat and then on the button ⋮ top right. Follow the path Settings > Storage & Data > Manage Space. Identify the chat that takes up more space and select it. Delete individual elements by performing a long tap on the one to delete (and possibly selecting others) or press on Select all if you want to delete all the elements present in the chat. Touch the symbol dustbin and select the item Delete important items to delete important items or Delete copies to erase duplicates. Confirm the operation by pressing on Delete.

How to free up space on WhatsApp from Android



If necessary, of course, you can repeat these steps for all the chats from which you want to delete multimedia elements.

How to empty WhatsApp trash on iPhone

If you have a iPhoneyou can empty WhatsApp trash through the following steps.

Launch the app WhatsApp. Press on the voice Settings bottom right. Follow the path Space & Data > Manage Space. Scroll the displayed screen and select the conversation that takes up more space. Press on the voice Selecttap individual items to delete or on the text Select all if you intend to delete all those present in the chosen chat. Press on the icon dustbin and select the item Delete item or Delete items. If you have decided to delete duplicate items, tap Delete item and any copies or Delete items and any copies.

Again, if you want to repeat the operation for other chats that eat up storage space, go ahead.