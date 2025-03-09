How to enhance the LED torch of the smartphone

There Smartphone LED torch It is a function present on practically all cell phones on the market, which can be useful in multiple daily situations, from the search for objects in dark environments to use as an emergency light signaling, to the shot of photographs in not very enlightened environments. Not everyone knows, however, that in many cases it is possible enhance the LED torch of the smartphone to adapt it to your needs. improve its performance and adapt it to your needs. Both smartphones Android (Xiaomi, Samsung, Huawei) that the iPhone They offer different options to adjust the intensity of the light, but there are also external tricks and accessories to obtain more powerful and effective lighting. In this deepening we will focus above all on how to change the integrated settings, but we will also mention the use of external solutions to be used if necessary to improve the effectiveness of the torch.

How to make the telephone torch more powerful

How to enhance the LED torch of the Android smartphone

On some devices Androidthe intensity of the light can be adjusted through the quick control panel and using the appropriate slider which, via software, allows you to intensify (or, if necessary, weaken) the light emitted by the Torcia LEDs. To proceed, try to follow these steps:

Scroll your finger down to the top of the screen, so as to open the Notifications curtain (or the Quick Settings menuwhat do you want). Identify the icon of the torch And, if available for the smartphone model in your possession, make use of the light adjustment function by performing a prolonged tap on the button in question. In the menu that should have opened at this point, make use of the adjustment bar special to regulate the intensity of the torch. This will allow you to adapt the lighting to the needs of the moment, choosing between a more soft light to preserve the battery or a more intense one to illuminate wider spaces.

If performing a prolonged tap on the torch symbol do not notice any additional menu that allows you to dustmate The light, take into account that the function in question may not be available on your Android smartphone.

How to enhance the LED torch on Android.



How to enhance the LED torch of the iPhone

If you have an iPhone and want to adjust the power of the LED torch, you can act from the iOS control center, the operating system of the Apple smartphone. Here are the steps to follow:

Call the Control centerscrolling the finger down from the upper right corner or scrolling the finger from the bottom up (based on the model in use). Tap the icon of the torch and hold it pressed for a few moments. In the vertical cursor that appears, regulate the light intensity according to your needs. On the most recent models equipped with Dynamic Islandit is also possible to change the shape of the light beam, widening or narrowing it according to the needs.

How to enhance the LED torch on the iPhone.



Other solutions to enhance the telephone torch

In addition to the system settings, they exist third -party applications to enhance the telephone torch. To enter the merits, some of these apps allow you to set intermittent flashes, useful in emergency situations (for example to launch righteous SOS), or synchronize the light with sounds and notifications. However, we do not recommend any of these apps in particular, as some of these may require permissions beyond their necessary functioning (thus constituting a potential danger for privacy), while others have no excellent reviews on the stores, because they do not work properly and/or because they negatively affect the autonomy of the battery of the device.

Hardware side, exist accessories which can improve the quality of the light emitted by the torch of the phone. Among these there are special Enlargement lenses applicable above the LEDwhich allow you to concentrate the light beam in a specific point. Some accessories, such as mini-lamp LEDs To be connected to the USB-C or Lightning port of the smartphone, they offer more powerful lighting than the integrated LED and, in fact, they do not enhance the torch of the smartphone, but add a more performing one. Usually this kind of accessories cost a few tens of euros and can be found in the best electronic stores, as well as in the best known e-commerce.