House of the Dragon 3, the new teaser trailer and the release date of the new season revealed

The new teaser trailer and release date for House of the Dragon 3 have been revealed, which in Italy will continue to be visible on TV on Sky and in streaming on NOW, simultaneously with the release in the USA, as well as on HBO Max Italia. Filming began a few months after the end of season two and, after releasing the first teaser, the new video has now arrived and the announcement on the day on which the new season will arrive House of the Dragon, the fantasy saga based on Fire and Blood by George RR Martin and set 200 years before the events mentioned in Game of Thrones. So here are all the previews, information and also the first images of House of the Dragon 3, with interesting news in the cast.

The explanation of the ending of House of the Dragon 2

The cast of House of the Dragon 3

In 8 new episodes, the third season will see the return of: Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, Matthew Needham, Tom Bennett, Kieran Bew, Kurt Egyiawan, Freddie Fox, Clinton Liberty, Gayle Rankin and Abubakar Salim.

New additions to the cast are Tommy Flanagan as Ser Roderick Dustin and Dan Fogler as Ser Torrhen Manderly. Already announced in the cast of the third season, however, James Norton in the role of Ormund Hightower.

The directors of the third season: Clare Kilner, Nina Lopez-Corrado, Andrij Parekh and Loni Peristere. Season 3 credits: co-creator, showrunner and executive producer Ryan Condal; co-creator and executive producer George RR Martin; executive producers Sara Hess, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Vince Gerardis, Davide Hancock, Philippa Goslett.

The plot of HotD 3

An official synopsis of the new season has not yet been released, but from the images of the teaser trailer we can imagine that in the next episodes the war between the Blacks and the Greens of the Targaryens will reach its climax, with new alliances and turning points already anticipated in the finale of last season.

When House of the Dragon 3 comes out

As officially announced, the new season of House of the Dragon will be released starting from Monday 22 June 2026, on Sky and streaming on NOW simultaneously with the American release, and also on HBO Max Italia.

The first teaser trailer for House of the Dragon 3









Spot





The second teaser trailer for HotD 3









Spot





House of the Dragon 3: the first photos of the new season

House of the Dragon 3: the first photos of the new season



House of the Dragon 3: new photos from the new season