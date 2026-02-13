How to find and remove personal data from Google search results to protect your privacy

Credit: Google.



In the past few hours Google announced the availability of new tools designed to help us understand what personal information appears in search results and, in some cases, a facilitate removal. We are referring first of all to “Results that concern you”a hub that in recent years has been used by over ten million people to monitor sensitive data such as telephone numbers and home addresses and which is now also being extended to official documents and identifiers such as driving licenses and passports. The basic idea is simple: to allow us to have greater awareness of what the search engine shows about us and to offer us a direct channel to intervene when particularly sensitive information appears. However, it is important to immediately clarify a key point: removal from Google results is not equivalent to permanent deletion from the Web, although it can at least significantly reduce the visibility of that content.

Alongside the enhancement of the function mentioned above, Google also introduces a faster procedure to report and remove intimate images spread without consent (such as those involving deepfakes, revenge-porn and sextortion), alongside continuous protection systems and support resources.

Google’s “Results that concern you” tool for deleting sensitive data

Going into the matter a little more, “Results that concern you” is accessible from the Google app or via the address myactivity.google.com/results-about-you. It works like a real control center. Once you reach the section in question, click on Start and specify which information you want to track: initially contact details, such as phone number and email, and now also official document numbers, for example driving license or passport. Once inserted, the tool starts automatic monitoring of the pages indexed by the Google search engine and warns us if it finds results that contain that data.

On the security side, Google claims to use rigorous protocols and advanced encryption. Encryption is a technique that makes information readable only to those who possess the correct keys, reducing the risk of unauthorized access. And this is a crucial aspect, because we are talking about extremely sensitive data. When we receive a notification, we can evaluate whether to request the removal of the result: the request is examined and, if deemed valid according to the platform’s policies, the link is excluded from Google search.

“Results that concern you” page of the Google account belonging to the author of the article.



As already mentioned above, the Results that concern you tool has already been available for some time, while the identification of official identification documents is the novelty of the moment. Regarding the availability of this latest feature, Google explained:

This new ability (to detect users’ personal documents, Ed.) will be rolling out in the United States in the next few days, and we are working to extend it to other regions.

The new process for reporting non-consensual explicit photos

In addition to the management of personal data, Google also updated its process for reporting non-consensual explicit imagesthat is, intimate content spread without the consent of the person portrayed. The procedure has been simplified: directly from the search results it is possible to start the request via a contextual menu. A relevant element is the possibility of send multiple images togetheravoiding repeating the report for each individual result. Furthermore, anyone who wishes can activate one continuous protection that proactively filters any similar images that may appear in the future.

Another often overlooked aspect concerns the support: After submitting a request, links to specialized organizations offering legal and emotional assistance are indicated. All requests, both for personal data and images, can be followed up from the same hub, with updates via email on the status of existing reports.