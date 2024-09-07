How to get around Paris during the Olympics? Sustainable mobility of the Games

We have been to Paristo tell you the behind the scenes of the Olympic Games and in particular to see how the city has organized itself to allow a mobility efficient and sustainable for athletes and spectators.

But not only that: you will see, at the end of the video, that we have also been in a special place for Geopop.

We have created a 3D map of the city of Paris, where we have located all the main sports facilities where the events will take place.

An interesting aspect, which you can appreciate from the video, is the fact that all the events are geographically limited in avery narrow areaand are located no more than 10 km from the Olympic Village. This means that all athletes are located no more than 100 metres away from each other. 30 minutes from sports facilities.

But what is the real advantage of this proximity? Simple: by containing the spaces, the movements are also shortened, and therefore less energy is spent. A very important factor if we think that for this enormous event in City of Lightthe Olympic village, have arrived 10 thousand athletes Olympic And 4400 Paralympic athletes. And not only that: according to estimates, 1,000 people passed through the capital 500 thousand visitors per day, for a total of 15 million people in just two weeks of the Olympics and the two weeks of the Paralympics.

A peculiarity of Paris 2024 is that the 95% Some of the venues are either temporary and will be decommissioned after the Games – such as the Eiffel Tower Stadium for beach volleyball matches – or they already exist, meaning they were not built specifically for the occasion.

Public transport, cycle paths, hybrid and electric cars

But all the people who participate in the events, athletes and spectators, how do they move around the city?

All sports facilities are accessible via public transportin fact an integration of private and public transport has been planned (in particular there are 450 free shuttles that circulate throughout the city).

But that’s not all. We also had the opportunity to try out various vehicles, made available for the Games by the official partner of the Olympics, Toyota: on board a‘hydrogen boatwe crossed the Seine. We had the opportunity to drive a car plug-in hybrid C-HR, with which we arrived in Paris. This car has a very special feature: when the electric charge runs out, it does not simply switch to petrol mode, but enters full hybrid mode.

The future of four-wheel mobility? It lies in car sharing

Seeing the great development of sustainable mobility it is not so difficult to imagine the future, even greener: it will probably move more and more from the idea of purchase of the car, so of possessionto the idea of ​​use. After all, the concept of sharing in recent years it has become increasingly widespread, especially among the new generations. Moving from possession to use potentially means that 10 people maybe they will need less than 10 cars and this is inevitably more sustainable.