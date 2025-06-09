How to get to the outcome of a referendum after closing the seats: from the bare to the final result

Neither of them Referendum abrogative So the Italian citizens voted between 8 June and today 9 June 2025 reached the quorum following the closure of the seats today at 15:00, because of the low turnout to the pollsstopping at 30% about. 5 cards were delivered in this consultation, each of different color and with a progressive number. Four cards were dedicated to questions at work and one to the question about citizenship. But what happens once the votes ended in the seats? And how are the votes counted? These phases are carried out in the polling stations by a special staff formed by a presidenta secretary and from 4 scrutinators which perform specific tasks to guarantee the validity of the vote that will confirm or overturn the predictions of the Exit Polls.

Sleek of the votes of the referendum 2025: how the counting in the electoral seats

Once the polls are closed the components of the polling station – president, secretary And scrutiners – Before starting the bare of the cards, they must carry out preliminary operations to ensure the transparency and correctness of the vote. First of all, for the repeal referendums, there must be theassessment of the number of voters: the total number of the voters of the section is determined to check the quorum. The total number of voters is then ascertained, distinguishing between men and women, including special voters such as those at home or in health and penitentiary facilities. At this point, the president of the polling station distributes the tasks between the tellers.

Once the number of voters, sent to the Court the packages containing the lists of the voters and registers of the cards and defined the tasks of the components of the seat, can begin the actual ballot, which, in the event of More referendummust take place separately for each question, following the numerical order indicated on the card. For example, for the referendums of 8 and 9 June 2025, first the bare for the green cards will take place, then of the orange ones and so on. The phases of the ballotto which representatives of parties and section voters can assist, are:

The president agitates the urn to mix the cards, then he opens it and The bare begins; A scrutineer extracts one card at a time and delivery to the President; The President reads the response to his voice loud (YES or NO) and pass the card to a second scrutineer; The second scrutineer takes note of the answer, in one of the two specimens of the scrutiny table (one has color frontispiece red and the other color black); The secretary of the seat, at the same time as the president, pronounces the answer aloud (YES or NO) given to the referendum question and takes note, in the other specimen of the ballot table; A third scrutineer puts the Card scrutinated in the appropriate box.

At this stage the null cards – those who have signs of recognition, are not compliant with the legal model, lack the section stamp or the signing of the scrutineer, or if the electrical will is not univocal – and the white cardswithout voting signs. These must be signed or signed by the president and by at least two tellers.

At the end of the ballot, the president verifies that the number of valid, disputed, null and white cards corresponds to the data recorded in the tables and publicly declares the result of the ballot certifying it in the minutes, signed by all the components of the seat. Finally, several packages are prepared for valid, null, white, and so on and inserted in special envelopes that are sent to mayor of the Municipality that will forward the results to theProvincial Office for the referendum.

What happens after the bare: how to get to the final outcome of a referendum

Once the results arrive from the Municipality of departure, theProvincial Office for the referendumestablished at the Court in whose district the provincial capital is located and composed of three magistrates, it provides for a review of the disputed or unquired votes.

The operations of the Provincial Office for the Referendum are summarized in three minutes, one of which is sent via special courier toCentral office for the referendum which ascertains the final proclamation of the result of the referendum at the Court of Cassation in Rome. The latter verifies the quorum once the minutes from all the provincial offices for the referendum and the ‘Central office for the foreign district (for the votes of residents abroad).

If at the end of the consultation in the Court of Cassation, the outcome of the abrogative referendum is favorable, the President of the Republic declares therepeal of the law or part of it, with effect from the day following the publication of the decree on Official Gazette. If, on the other hand, the result is contrary to repealthe law remains in force and it is not possible to submit an identical referendum request before 5 years have elapsed.

How the ballot for foreign votes works

As for Italians abroad, the votes are collected by Consular offices who send the packages containing the cards and related documents to the airports of Rome. Once in Italy, theCentral office for the foreign districtestablished at the Court of Appeal of Rome and composed of 6 magistrates, he receives them all and sorts them in decentralized offices according to the country of origin.

Plots from Europe and the Asian territories of the Russian Federation and Turkey are sent to the decentralized offices of Milan, Bologna, Florence; While the packages from Northern and Central America, Africa, Asia, Oceania and Antarctica are sent to the decentralized office of Naples. In Rome, the packages from South America remain.

The bare of the cards from abroad begins to same hour of that of the votes expressed on the national territory (3 pm on Monday 9 June 2025). All decentralized offices send i verbal of the ballots with a sum of the results at the Central Office for the foreign district of Rome which draws up the official report of the number of voters who voted abroad and the results of the ballot communicating them to the Court of Cassation.