How to monitor fires with Google Maps: the guide to avoiding risk areas

Area showing the fires in Peschici and in the Gargano area. Credit: Google Maps



We usually open Google Maps to search for our next destination, a restaurant or to check traffic conditions. During the summer season, however, the application can become very useful tool for monitoring fires and protect ours safety and that of our family. Before seeing how to take advantage of this function, it is good to remember one fact. Despite the high technology used, it must always be remembered that digital maps are not infallible. The actual area affected by fire may differ by several kilometers compared to that drawn on the phone screen. For this, use Maps as cognitive supportbut for your safety, always and exclusively rely on the indications provided by the local authorities and the Civil Protection on site.

How the map works

For access fire data with Google Maps you have three paths available. The first is to open the app, tap on the menu Levels (the icon with i two overlapping sheets top right) and select the item Forest fires. In the Fires in this area menu that opens, the fires in the vicinity will be listed and, by tapping one of those listed, useful information will be provided in this regard, for example relating to closed roads and updates available from the authorities (for example via their official social profiles).

Otherwise, you can type directly into the search bar keywords like “fires” or the name of a specific fire. Otherwise, setting a route via the function Directions of Google Maps, if there are fires along the route to travel, you will see a banner appear which can be clicked for information on the matter.

Note: If no fire information appears at a certain zoom level, try zooming in on the area on the map to see it.

Graphically, fires are marked with a specific icon or a red circle. Around them you can notice two types of colored areas: the red shadingwhich delimit the areas in which the presence of fire is confirmed, and the yellow shadingwhere the event is reported with a lower margin of certainty.

Google obtains these maps thanks to satellite sensors, instruments capable of capturing thermal images (i.e. photos that detect variations in heat on the ground) and record changes in the landscape. These systems have limitations spatial resolution and for this reason they risk underestimating the real size of the fire.

How to see fires on Google Maps.



Where does the data come from to report fires on Google Maps

The data you see on the screen comes from the union of different institutional sources and advanced technologies. Google collects information from NIFCThe National Interagency Fire Center US, via the geospatial service WFIGSwhich tracks the exact point of origin of the fire via a dot on the map. Among these you will also notice the prescribed firesi.e. fires planned and controlled by the authorities to clear the undergrowth and prevent much more devastating fires (fires smaller than two hectares, however, are not shown). Added to this are the meteorological surveys of international agencies such as the NOAA American, theNMSC and the JMA Japanese. Everything is processed together with SOS alerts and at Google Alertswhich scour the web, social media and official channels to show factsheets complete with updated news and fire containment status.