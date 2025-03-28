How to prevent Chatgpt from saving our personal data and protecting privacy

When you interact with Chatgptthe chatbot based on artificial intelligence of Openai He can collect and use some information to improve his performance and customize the answers based on the user’s preferences that questions him. Of course, acting in the Settings of your chatgpt accountwho made a new generator of images available, it is possible to go to adjust the Management of your data and one’s own privacy or, alternatively, it is possible to resort to temporary chatthat is, sessions where the information meal at the Openai chatbot is not memorized by the latter.

What is the chatgpt “memory”

There “Memory” of Chatgpt It is a function that allows the model to remember details of the conversations with a user, to offer the latter personalized answers. For example, if you tell you that you work in a certain sector or that you prefer a certain format for the summaries, over time it will take into account these preferences, restoring the outputs to your profile. This function is certainly useful, but it can involve potential privacy risksespecially if over time the model collects sensitive information without realizing it.

To get full control, you can check what Chatgpt remember about you. Just ask him “What do you remember about me?“And, surprisingly, Chatgpt will list a whole series of information concerning you Up close, based on the conversations you have entertained with the chatbot. If you prefer that the chatbot does not collect information over time, you can deactivate memory permanently. When memory is deactivated, the conversations will not be recorded to customize future interactions.

In describing the function in question, on its official website, Openai said:

Remember the things you discuss in all chats avoids having to repeat information and makes future conversations more useful. You have chatgpt memory control. You can explicitly tell him to remember something, ask him what he remembers and tell him to forget in a colloquial way or through the settings.

How to deactivate the chatgpt “memory”

The easiest way to deactivate the chatgpt “memory” is to use the prompt “Don’t remember anything about me anymore“This command, reset the information that Chatgpt has on you and prevents the chatbot from remembering the future ones, unless you decide to use the command “Remember (information) on me”.

Alternatively, you can deactivate the chatgpt “memory” by acting from its settings. Here are the steps to follow.

From mobile app Of Chatgpt: Tap the button = (top left), click on the button ⋯ (after all), touch the voice Customization and move on Off the switch located near the item Memory . Then, go back to the chatgpt settings screen, touch the item Data controls and move on Off the switch Improve model for everyone .

Of Tap the button (top left), click on the button (after all), touch the voice and move on the switch located near the item . Then, go back to the chatgpt settings screen, touch the item and move on the switch . From the Web version or chatgpt desktop: Click on your profile photo (at the top right), select the items Settings> Customization and move on Off the switch Memory. Then, select the wordings Data controls> improves the model for everyone and move on Off the special switch.

How to deactivate the chatgpt memory.



If you prefer to leave Activate memory of chatgpt and only sporadically you don’t want the chatbot to remember a given information on you, you can also activate the temporary chatby clicking on the symbol of the outlined cloud visible on the main chatbot screen (from the mobile app and the web version) or selecting Chatgpt> Temporary Chat (from the desktop application).