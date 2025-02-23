There are various reasons why you might want Delete the Google account from a device. Maybe you want to give it to your family member or you want to sell it or, more simply, want to put your smartphone or PC in order by raising a “secondary” account. Whether it’s an Android device, an iPhone, a Windows or Mac PC, the procedure is relatively simple to follow, albeit the steps differ from one operating system to another. In this article, we will provide you with a step by step on how to do it.

How to delete the Google account

How to remove the Google account from the mobile phone

Here’s how to remove the Google account in the main operating systems for mobile devices (Android and iOS).

If you have Android

To start, let’s see how to remove a Google account from one Android smartphones. Just a small note before explaining the various steps to follow: since there are various versions of Android on the market (and considering that each manufacturer customizes the operating system of the “green robot”), you could find small differences compared to the procedure that We are about to show you. Having said that, that’s what you have to do:

Open the app Settings. Search and select the item Account. Tap the option Google. Select theAccount you want to remove. Press on the wording Manage accounts on this device and still touch on the voice Google. Press the button ⋯ located below. Select Remove account twice consecutive.

How to remove the Google account from the Android smartphone.



If you have iPhone or iPad

If you have a iPhone (or of a iPad), on the other hand, act like this:

Open the app Settings. Scroll the menu to the bottom and touch the wording App. Follow the path Contacts> Contact Account> (account to be removed) or Mail> Mail account> (account to be removed). Tap the item delete account (after all). Confirm the operation by selecting the item Delete from iPhone (or, possibly, Delete from iPad).

How to remove the Google account from the iPhone.



How to remove the Google account from computer

If, on the other hand, you want to remove the Google account from the main operating systems for fixed devices (Windows and Macos), here are the steps to follow.

If you have Windows PC

Let’s now see how to remove a Google account on Windows PC. The steps to follow are as follows:

Click the button Start and select the icon of thegear to open the settings menu. Follow the path Account> Electronic mail and account. Select theGoogle account to be removed. Click on Manage And then on Delete account from this device. Click on Elimine to complete the operation.

How to remove the Google account from the Windows PC.



If you have Mac

If instead you use a Machere’s how you can remove the Google account on the “MoSicata Apple” computer:

Open the menu Apple (by clicking on the logo of apple at the top left) and click on the item System settings …. Scroll the menu in the left sidebar and then click on Internet account. Select the account you want to delete and click on the button Delete Account …. Confirm the operation by clicking on Ok.