How to speed up a slow Android phone: 5 practical suggestions

A smartphone Android whether it impals or replies with delay can become frustrating, especially if it is old or overload of data, for this reason it is useful to know how speed it up and optimize his performance. Before thinking of replacing it with a new and performing model, it is possible to implement some Practical suggestions to speed up a slow Android phoneincluding Samsung or Huawei devices. Among the steps that can be followed in these cases there is the restart of the device, the control of system updates and apps, a more efficient management of the storage space the use of lighter apps and, in the most extreme cases, the restoration of the device to the factory settings.

How to make an Android in 5 steps fast

Restart the device

The first remedy that we suggest to try, sometimes mistreated and trivialized, is the Restoration of the phone. Turn off and rekindle the device helps to finish the background processes that can occupy memory and slow down the system. This step is particularly useful if the phone has a quantity of Ram limited, for example 3 or 4 GB. A good advice is to restart the smartphone at least once a week, and if the slowdown is frequent, even every two days.

Keep the system updated

Another precaution that we advise you to adopt is the maintenance of the updated system. Updates of the operating system and apps often contain optimizations that improve performance and resolve any bugs. To check the availability of updates on Android, just access the Settingsselect SystemTherefore Software update and finally touch Search updates (Some passages and wordings may differ according to the device in their possession).

Also update individual applications through the section dedicated to App updates present in Play Store (or in the alternative store to the latter, in the event that your device is an orphan of Google services) can make the difference.

Free storage space

There Good management of the storage space It is another decisive factor to keep the system fluid. When the internal memory of the device is almost full, performance can drop drastically. Google suggests that keep at least 10% of the free storage spacebut in our opinion a safer value would be the 20% of total memory. To check the available memory, you can go to the Settings and look for the voice Storage (or similar).

If the space is insufficient and you want to free it, you can delete unused files, Uninstall apps that are not used And Empty the cache of applicationsoperation that is performed by selecting aapp and touching Delete cache.

Lighten the load of the apps on the system

Some apps, even when they are not actively used, can continue to consume resources in the background. This often happens with social media apps, streaming and games services. That’s why lighten the load of the apps on the system It can be a winning move. To identify and close the apps that occupy the most RAM and processor, you can access Settingsthen to the section Battery and performance (the denomination may vary depending on the phone manufacturer) and check which apps should be attentive (eliminating, in case, those you consider unnecessary). If possible, we also advise you to replace the “quarrels” versions of some applications – such as Facebook Lite, just to name one – so as not to give up a certain service (in the case of our Facebook example) by using a lighter solution for devices with limited resources.

Reset the phone

If, despite all these interventions, your Android phone continues to work slowly, you should consider a Restoration of factory settings. This procedure deletes all the data and applications installed, reporting the device to the original conditions with which it came out of its sales package. Before performing a reset, it is essential Backup of photos, contacts and other important files. The restoration starts from Settingsby accessing the section System and selecting Restore options or Factory data restoration (the words may vary according to the device in their possession).