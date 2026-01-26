If Facebook censors Barbero but tolerates Nazis and flat earthers





The White House modifies photos for propaganda purposes, denies reality, publishes blatant falsehoods, denigrates and makes fun of anyone who doesn’t think like Stephen Miller’s old and battered puppet, but Facebook does not intervene.

There are people who publish fascist slogans, others who spread fake news about vaccines, hateful messages and threats are practically daily bread, and if you report posts and comments full of violence and racism which however do not contain the three or four banned words, or contain them but with a 3 instead of an E, a 6 instead of a G or a 0 instead of an O, after 3-4 days you will receive a notification telling you that those comments “do not violate the standards of our community”.

Then they publish a video of Professor Alessandro Barbero who – now used to being questioned, and held in the highest regard by many, on any current geopolitical issue and no longer just on medieval history of which he is the supreme expert – talks about the referendum on justice and says things that are technically questionable, if not objectively inaccurate, and Facebook promptly intervenes to obscure the video because it contains “false and misleading information”.

So you can say, or allude to, that every person who dies under 90 is a victim of vaccines; you can say that no, Trump never said Iceland instead of Greenland; you can say that the Earth is flat, that we never went to the moon, that Tylenol causes autism, that Renee Good wanted to run over that SS agent, that fascism did good things, that Hitler had his merits, that the Holocaust never existed, that lemon juice cures cancer, that Ranucci and Meloni said on TV that if you invest €250 you can earn €10,000 a month, that for 19 € you can buy an object that costs 400, that you can lose 30 kilos in 10 days with pills, that Messi is stronger than Maradona, that the story of Snow White has always ended with Prince Charming’s kiss, that if it is cold it means that climate change does not exist, that Salvini is a moderate politician, that Putin is a democrat, that Russia has not invaded Ukraine, that Israel has not killed a single Palestinian civilian, that the Islamic police Iranian woman kindly accompanies the demonstrators and women who do not wear the headscarf home, that the most populist pages and the most demagogic parties in Europe are not at all financed by Elon Musk and/or Russia, that the world will end on 21 December 2012, that North Korea is a democracy with some limitations, that Iraq brought down the Twin Towers, that the CIA brought down the Twin Towers, that governments all over the world are run by Reptilians, who Trump’s name is not in the Epstein files, the world was made in seven days and is 5000 years old.

All these things were published on Facebook and were not removed even after reports from (real) Nobel Prize winners or with dozens of articles that factually denied them without any doubt.

But if – as happened a year ago – a globally respected neuroscientist and former friend of Musk writes that Musk has not invented practically anything but has only appropriated other people’s patents, Facebook censors the post, even if this is exactly the case. And if Barbero expresses his opinion on the referendum and says inaccuracies about the CSM draw or about the separation of careers between magistrates and judges or about the possibility that judges will be subjected to the government of the day, then the video is promptly blacked out.

