If Facebook censors Barbero but tolerates Nazis and flat earthers

Culture

If Facebook censors Barbero but tolerates Nazis and flat earthers

If Facebook censors Barbero but tolerates Nazis and flat earthers

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
The series and films to watch on Netflix this week
If Facebook censors Barbero but tolerates Nazis and flat earthers
The images of the landslide in Niscemi, in the province of Caltanissetta: 500 displaced, country at risk of isolation