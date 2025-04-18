If the Easter egg chocolate forms a white patina has not gone bad: because it becomes white

The chocolatein addition to its irresistible goodness, presents another “problem”: training in certain conditions of one Surface white patinawhich makes the appearance less brilliant and inviting. But it’s sure to eat a piece of Easter Egg With this patina and what is due? This alteration, known as “flowering“O Bloomis caused by the rise on the surface of the fat contained in chocolate due to thermal changes, Temperatures too high or too low, during the conservation of the food. Although apparently it is less shiny, it has not expired and it is not mold on the surface, the chocolate with this patina is perfectly Safe to eat.

What is the white patina and how it is formed on chocolate

To understand the chemical reasons of this disturbance, the chocolate production process must be understood. This food is the product of a long process that sees the union of cocoa, sugar, milk, aromas and emulsifiers In variable proportions with a fat part, the cocoa butter. Everything is heated and mixed for a long time in the concise phases e temperament. The latter serves to stabilize fat crystals e Incorporate cocoa butter in the porous chocolate structure. First the mass is merged to 45 ° Cthen cools down to about 26-28 ° C To make it solidify and the process is repeated by heating the material again at a lower temperature than the first time. Finally the temperature is lowered again, until the storage around the 16 ° C.

A well -performed temperature allows cocoa butter of integrate perfectly into the chocolate structure. However, thermal changes due to a non -optimal product conservation can cause “Flowering of fats“. Cocoa butter, unstable at high temperatures, migrates on the surface forming the white patinaa phenomenon similar to the separation of oil in a sauce.

How to avoid the white patina on chocolate

For preserve quality chocolate and avoid the formation of this alteration, it is essential to keep it in “fresh and dry” placelike a pantry or a drawer, taking into account:

Temperature : must be among the 13 and 18 ° C ,

: must be among the , Humidity : the place of conservation of chocolate must have one low humidity for this reason it is better Avoid the refrigerator . High humidity can cause “ sugar flowering “ another superficial alteration similar in appearance to that of fat but due to the dissolution and subsequent crystallization of the sugar on the surface of the chocolate.

: the place of conservation of chocolate must have one for this reason it is better . High humidity can cause “ another superficial alteration similar in appearance to that of fat but due to the dissolution and subsequent crystallization of the sugar on the surface of the chocolate. Light: the product must not receive direct light but must be in an environment dark.

A chocolate tablet, if well preserved, can last up to 2 years for dark chocolate and up to 1 year and a half for milk or white chocolate.

A tablet or a piece of Easter egg with sprinkling or streaks on the surface therefore, It hasn’t expired or gone badit has only a different chemical structure with the fat of cocoa butter that have lost their original position. Eating it is totally safecould only have lost some properties of taste and aroma. If you want Remove the patinaEnough rub slightly The surface or, if you are experts or particularly inspired, perform a new manual temperature.