If you have one of these PowerBank Anker, it may be necessary to return it: that’s why

If you use a brand powerbank Ankerit is possible that you should check the model you have in your hand immediately. The Chinese producer has in fact started Two call campaigns For some devices distributed between the 2016 and the 2024following the identification of Possible internal defects to lithium -ion batterieswhich in rare cases could lead to overheating phenomena, emission of smoke, deformation or even fire principle. In particular, the first call concerns one of the best -selling products of the brand, theAnker Powercore 10000while the second – of global scope – affects five models distributed in recent years, including those of the line Major And Zolo. Anker said that the probability of malfunction remains very low, but he still decided to proceed with a recall on an international scale for precautionary reasonsoffering free replacement or a gift card to the customers involved. If your device is part of those listed, you can verify its suitability on the company’s official website and follow the instructions for safe disposal, which Not It provides for simple abandonment in the containers for common batteries.

The 5 models of Powerbank recalled by Anker

The first calllimited to United States affected the Powercore 10000 And it happened in the first half of June. The PowerBank in question, marketed by the company between June 2016 and December 2022 and marked by the model code A1263several fire and explosions reports had been the subject. In this regard, the CPSC (Consumer Product Safety Commission) specified in an official note that “Anker received 19 reports of fires and explosions. Among these, 2 reports of slight burns who have not requested medical care e 11 reports of material damage For a total of beyond 60,700 dollars of damage».

The second callin the past few hours, is instead of worldwide and involves the following models:

Anker Power Bank (10k, 22.5w) – Model A1257

(10k, 22.5w) – Model Anker Power Bank (20,000 mAh, 22.5 W, integrated USB-C cable)-Model A1647

(20,000 mAh, 22.5 W, integrated USB-C cable)-Model Anker Maggo Power Bank (10,000 mAh, 7.5 W) – Model A1652

(10,000 mAh, 7.5 W) – Model Anker Zolo Power Bank (20k, 30W, USB-C + Lightning cable)-Model A1681

(20k, 30W, USB-C + Lightning cable)-Model Anker Zolo Power Bank (20k, 30W, only USB-C)-Model A1689

The 5 models of PowerBank Anker subject to the global call. Credit: Anker.



Because Anker recalled the Powerbank

A Powerbankby its nature, is a device that Store energy in a rechargeable battery. Energy that is therefore ready to be transferred to the need to smartphones, tablets and other electronic devices. The safety of a powerbank depends largely on quality of the cells and from the precision in production controls. Anker, after identifying the critical issues in a limited match of components, activated a series of Advanced control protocols quality who highlighted the presence of metal impurities And defects in isolationelements that could lead to a short circuit. It would also seem that during production, some units have been exposed to excessive heat or mechanical impactsfactors that further increase the risk of failure.

Regarding the story in question, the manufacturer said:

At the beginning of this year, Anker implemented a series of improved quality guarantee protocols, designed to identify production problems in the early stages of the production cycle. These safeguard measures, including more in -depth checks at the level of components and tests on suppliers, have helped us identify a potential problem with the common cells of lithium ion batteries of a single supplier. Although the probability of malfunction is considered minimal, due to excess caution we have decided to start a voluntary global call of different models of Powerbank Anker. We have formally notified and we are coordinating with the regulatory authorities in all regions to ensure that the withdrawal is conducted in accordance with all the applicable local guidelines.

How to understand if your Powerbank is affected by the call

To understand if you own one of the models involved, the first step is Identify the model number printed on the back or on the side of the device. If it coincides with one of those we have listed above, you can move on to Check the serial numberusing the online form available after clicking Next On this page of the anker official website and fill in the proposed form following the screen instructions. In the entrance of the codes, be careful not to confuse characters like “THE” or “OR” (which do not appear in the valid codes) with “1” And “0”.

If your PowerBank should be among those subject to the call, you have to immediately interrupt their use And wait for Anker’s confirmation before changing him. The company offers one Free replacement or one Gift card worth $ 30to be used on the Anker website.

Form to be completed to check the security status of your PowerBank Anker. Credit: Anker.



How to dispose of the PowerBank Anker recalled

About the disposal of the PowerBank affected by the callkeep in mind that these must not be disposed of in the batteries for batteries present in supermarkets or in the sales points of electronics stores. The reason is technical: the damaged cells represent a potentially high risk of combustion And, therefore, they must be delivered exclusively to Centers authorized for the treatment of hazardous waste. In this regard, it may be useful to refer to the information pages on the official website of the Cdcnpa (National Coordination Center of Pile and Accumulators) and/or by contacting Anker at [email protected] indicating in the subject of the message Anker PowerBank Recall and indicating in the body of the message the model code and the serial of the Powerbank in your possession.