If you love the crime True look at the black widow on Netflix





The Spaniards are known, when it comes to TV series or films do not disappoint (almost) never and the new True Crime the black widow, available on Netflix since May 30, is the confirmation. Inspired by a fact of the news that really happened, the murder of a man with seven stab wounds in August 2017 in Valencia, this film sees behind the carlos seeds camera, the same director of the asunda successful series – also a true crime on the true story of the murder of Asunta enough – and his sophisticated eye can be seen in every scene, in every frame and in a style of the story. The viewer and transports him to the twisted, complex, routes of the protagonists of this terrible story.

One of the most interesting aspects of this film, lasting just over two hours, is the structure of the narrative that divides the story into several parts each of which was told from a different point of view. And if we start watching the film through the eyes of the policeman responsible for the investigation, then we change drastically to look in the assassin’s mind until we move on to that of his accomplice and so on.

A change of perspectives that allows the film to enter the psychological details of the story without staying on the surface or giving everything for granted, a narrative expanding that allows you to show how a brutal gesture has come like that of a cold -blooded murder and how the consequences of crazy and selfish action fall on many more people than you could think initially.

Carlos Sites, just as he had done with the story of Asunta enough, immerses himself in the filigree of a crime of which we immediately discover the manager but, after all, this is not the purpose of the film. The story, in fact, wants to show the origins, development and consequences of deep psychological inconveniences, human weaknesses, cowardice, violence.

Let yourself be surprised by this film that will transport you to a world made of healthy human relationships and sick human relationships. A world made of selfishness, brutality but also of great fragility. A world so realistic in its tragedy that it can completely involve the viewer who, although accustomed to this kind of story that is increasingly appreciated by the public, with this quality of direction, screenplay and attention to the characters, finds a truly noteworthy product on the screen.

Let yourself be surprised by La widow Black on Netflix, look at this film without worrying about knowing first the story that tells, do it with the open heart and careful gaze. Immerse yourself in the streets of a warm Valencia of 2017 and in the complicated lives of police officers, parents, lovers, killers. Do it because you will be rewarded by a strong story, a brilliant direction and a story ready to enter it.

VOTE: 7.5

The true story that inspired the Netflix film The Black Widow